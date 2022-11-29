Still going! Best post-Cyber Monday laptop deals right now

Cyber Monday might be over but a lot of Cyber Monday deals are still going strong. This includes laptops, which saw significant discounts during the Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend. If you want to save big on a new notebook for work or play, this could be your last chance!

Right now, you can get the MacBook Air M1 for $799 (opens in new tab)! If you want something even more affordable, the Samsung Chromebook 4 is available for $159 (opens in new tab). Need a solid gaming laptop? Then you may want to consider the Acer Nitro 5, which is on sale for over $300 off (opens in new tab). The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 (opens in new tab) is still discounted by over $2,000!

We don’t expect these days to last more than another day or two, so it’d be wise to act fast before prices return to normal. After all, most of the MacBooks which were previously on sale are now back up to their usual pricing.

Without further delay, here are the best post-Cyber Monday laptop deals happening right now.

Best post-Cyber Monday laptop deals right now

Post-Cyber Monday laptop deals

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped it reach over 14 hours on our battery test. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's no longer Apple's latest laptop, but it's an amazing deal at this price.

(opens in new tab) LG Gram 2022 2-in-1 16: was $1,599 now $999 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Big price drop: One of the things we noted in our LG Gram (2022) review is that this is a super-lightweight laptop with plenty of screen space to go around. It's not the most high-performance machine, but it's built to carry on all day. This model is $600 off at Amazon, with 16GB of RAM, a 12th gen Core i5 processor, a 512GB SSD, and a 16-inch 2-in-1 display.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10: was $3,369 now $1,347 @ Lenovo (opens in new tab)

Save $2,000! The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 features a 14-inch touch display, a 12th gen Intel Core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. Use promo code BFTHINKPADDEAL17 to save $2,021 at checkout.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13 2-in-1: was $1,509 now $1,349 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Dell's take on the Surface Pro is a well-equipped 2-in-1 laptop meets tablet. It sports a 13-inch display, a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1250U, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. And with $160 off the price, it's now more appealing than ever.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13 Plus: was $1,899 now $1,399 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

This is one of the most innovative takes on the XPS 13 Dell has made, with it dropping a physical trackpad for a virtual glass surface. But it's also packed with some solid specs such as an Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD space.

Post-Cyber Monday Chromebook deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung Chromebook 4: was $299 now $159 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $170 on this Samsung Chromebook 4, complete with an 11.6-inch display. This model has 4GB of RAM, a 32GB hard drive, 2 USB ports, gigabit Wi-Fi, and 12.5 hours of battery life. Perfect if you need a lightweight, functional machine for a low price.

(opens in new tab) HP 11.6" Chromebook: was $299 now $169 @ HP (opens in new tab)

This lightweight and peppy Chromebook is going for an all-time low price, serving up 4GB of RAM, a 32GB SSD, and dual USB-C ports in a package that weighs just 2.99 lbs. It's great for browsing the internet or getting some work done on the go.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go: was $349 now $174 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $175 on this Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, which packs in a 14-inch display and Wi-Fi 6 support. If you need something to use on the go, this model might be for you — particularly with that 12 hour battery life and 3.2 lbs of weight. There's also 32GB of storage and file-sharing support with Samsung phones.

(opens in new tab) HP Chromebook 14: was $309 now $209 @ HP (opens in new tab)

This HP Chromebook 14 model has a 14-inch full HD (1920 x 1080) display, an Intel Celeron Processor, 4 GB RAM, and 32 GB of eMMC storage. The notebook also has a 720p webcam and an estimated 12 hours of battery life.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i: was $429 now $334 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is one of our favorite Chromebook deals happening now. The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i is a 2-in-1 laptop featuring a 13.3-inch FHD touchscreen, an 11th gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. As with most Chromebooks, this laptop runs on ChromeOS.

Post-Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals

(opens in new tab) MSI GV15: was $750 now $633 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you need a gaming laptop on a budget, this MSI model is worth considering — especially with $117 off. Inside is an 11th gen Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, Wi-Fi 6 support, and Windows 11, with games playing on a 15.6-inch 144Hz FHD display. There's only a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, so this isn't state of the art, but otherwise it's a solid machine for the more casual gamers.

(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop: was $1,049 now $729 @ Acer (opens in new tab)

Save $320 when you buy this Nitro 5 gaming laptop direct from Acer. This model comes with a 6-core Core i5 processor, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 6GB of dedicated memory, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 15.6-inch Full HD display with 144Hz refresh rate.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3: was $899 now $745 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This gaming laptop sports a 15.6-inch FHD display, an AMD Ryzen 5 6600H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD. It should be sufficient enough to play games at lower settings.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Aorus 17 XE5: was $2,399 now $1,449 @ Newegg (opens in new tab)

Backorder: Save yourself an insane $950 on the Gigabyte Aorus 17 XE5 laptop. This beastly machine comes with a 17.3-inch 360 Hz display, with Full HD resolution. Inside is a 1TB SSD, 16GB of RAM, a 12th generation Core i7 processor and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 TI GPU. That's on top of an array of ports, including Thunderbolt 4, Mini DP and two USB 3.2 ports.