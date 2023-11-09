Stearns & Foster launch pre-Black Friday mega mattress deal on the Lux Estate

Luxury sleep brand Stearns & Foster has launched an outstanding Veterans Day mattress deal, saving you $400 on the Lux Estate plus you get a free $300 Visa gift card. That’s a $700 saving on this Tempur-foam filled luxury bed, with a queen size Stearns & Foster Lux Estate reduced to $3,199 (was $3,599). Plus you’ll get free White Glove Delivery with old mattress removal. 

We normally see the $300 Visa gift card offer with Stearns & Foster mattresses, so the extra $400 discount on top is the best saving we’ve seen from the brand in a while. We’re soon to be reviewing the Lux Estate to see if it’s good enough to rank in our official guide to the best mattresses of the year, and on paper it certainly looks like a worthy rival to our current top pick, the Saatva Classic. 

The Stearns & Foster Lux Estate is made with NASA-developed Tempur foam, as used in Tempur-Pedic’s best-selling mattresses, so the pressure relief is going to be next level. You’ll get a 90-night trial to try the Lux Estate at home, and a 10-year warranty. Saatva’s perks are better with a 365-night trial and lifetime warranty (check out our guide to the best Saatva mattress sales guide for those savings) but Stearns & Foster has the better early discounts ahead of the Black Friday mattress deals arriving later this month.

The Lux Estate by Stearns & Foster
Summary: The Stearns & Foster Lux Estate is one of the brand’s best luxury mattresses made with Tempur-foam to deliver constant and deep pressure relief across the main impact points on your body. It’s an excellent choice of mattress for people who experience back, hip and shoulder pain when lying down to sleep. Support is taken care of by the brand’s own IntelliCoil innersprings, while the Tencel cover is designed to be breathable and remain cool to the touch. The Lux Estate comes in three firmness levels, just like its rival the Saatva (read our Saatva Classic mattress review for testing data), and we’d recommend the Pillow Top Medium for sleepers of an average body weight and who move between different sleeping positions. If you weigh under 150lbs and sleep on your side, get the Pillow Top Soft. If you weigh over 250lbs or sleep on your stomach or back, consider the Pillow Top Firm to keep you on top of the mattress and to stop your spine from dipping. 

Price history: We normally see the free $300 Visa gift card off with Stearns & Foster mattress sales, so this extra $400 discount is a brilliant saving to mark Veterans Day. If you want to buy the Lux Estate and don’t want to risk any potential holiday shipping delays, $700 worth of savings is well worth taking advantage of.

Benefits: 90-night sleep trial | 10-year warranty | Free White Glove Delivery

