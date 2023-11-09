Stearns & Foster launch pre-Black Friday mega mattress deal on the Lux Estate

Luxury sleep brand Stearns & Foster has launched an outstanding Veterans Day mattress deal, saving you $400 on the Lux Estate plus you get a free $300 Visa gift card. That’s a $700 saving on this Tempur-foam filled luxury bed, with a queen size Stearns & Foster Lux Estate reduced to $3,199 (was $3,599). Plus you’ll get free White Glove Delivery with old mattress removal.

We normally see the $300 Visa gift card offer with Stearns & Foster mattresses, so the extra $400 discount on top is the best saving we’ve seen from the brand in a while. We’re soon to be reviewing the Lux Estate to see if it’s good enough to rank in our official guide to the best mattresses of the year, and on paper it certainly looks like a worthy rival to our current top pick, the Saatva Classic.

The Stearns & Foster Lux Estate is made with NASA-developed Tempur foam, as used in Tempur-Pedic’s best-selling mattresses, so the pressure relief is going to be next level. You’ll get a 90-night trial to try the Lux Estate at home, and a 10-year warranty. Saatva’s perks are better with a 365-night trial and lifetime warranty (check out our guide to the best Saatva mattress sales guide for those savings) but Stearns & Foster has the better early discounts ahead of the Black Friday mattress deals arriving later this month.