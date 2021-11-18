Sony confirms PlayStation Black Friday deals for 2021

We’ve already seen a range of excellent Black Friday PS5 deals over the last few days, but they're not slowing down. Sony has confirmed what offers are coming to PlayStation Direct and the digital PlayStation Store this year.

In a PlayStation Blog post, the full suite of products that will be available at a discount has been outlined. The deals are set to kick off tomorrow (Friday, November 19) and will run until Monday, November 29, so these are likely to be PlayStation’s Cyber Monday deals as well.

There will be discounts on several of the best PS5 games including some of our personal favorites such as Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart and Returnal, plus the DualSense controller is getting its first significant discount. As you’d expect, there’s no price cut on the PS5 console itself, but we don’t expect to see some additional PS5 restocks during the Black Friday deals period.

Below are the best Black Friday deals on PS4 and PS5 games, official Sony accessories, and themed merchandise. PlayStation gamers won’t want to miss some of these savings.

Best PlayStation Black Friday deals right now

DualSense Wireless Controller + NBA 2K21 Jumpstart Bundle: was $69 now $54 @ PlayStation Direct DualSense Wireless Controller + NBA 2K21 Jumpstart Bundle: was $69 now $54 @ PlayStation Direct

Available from November 19. The DualSense Wireless Controller has retained its $69 retail price pretty much since launch last November. However, for Black Friday 2021 Sony has slashed $15 off the pad. You'll also get a digital copy of NBA 2K21 on PS5, sure it's not the newest game in the franchise but it's essentially a freebie and worth downloading still.

Select PS4 games: 50% off @ PlayStation Direct Select PS4 games: 50% off @ PlayStation Direct

Several PS4 games are 50% off in this early bird Black Friday deal. These aren't throwaway titles either. Minecraft, Dreams, AstroBot Recuse Mission and Predator: Hunting Grounds are among them. This deal is live already, so don't delay.

PlayStation Gear: 20% off @ PlayStation Direct PlayStation Gear: 20% off @ PlayStation Direct

Available November 19. The PlayStation Gear shop is also celebrating Black Friday this year with a massive 20% off everything. From apparel, accessories and collectibles, it's all included. Just use discount code "BLACKFRIDAY20" at checkout.

Select PS4 and PS5 games: Up to 70% off @ PlayStation Store Select PS4 and PS5 games: Up to 70% off @ PlayStation Store

Available November 19. If you're a PS5 Digital Edition owner, or just don't care for physical games, the PlayStation Store is holding a massive Black Friday sale. There will be serious money off hundreds of PS4 and PS5 titles from AAA blockbusters to indie darlings.

PS5 restock tracker — stores to check