Shark robot vacuum-mop combo is 35% off with this exclusive coupon code

By Louis Ramirez
published

Shark's do-it-all robo vac is now cheaper than Black Friday

Shark robot vacuum on hardwood floor
Got some spring cleaning to do in the near future? Vacuum manufacturer Shark is offering Tom's Guide readers an epic deal on its 2-in-1 vacuum and mop cleaner, courtesy of this Shark promo code

For a limited time, you can get the Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 Robot w/ Empty Base for just $454.74 (opens in new tab) via coupon code "ROBOTS35". That's 35% off and one of the best robot vacuum deals we've seen for this Shark vac.

The Shark AI Ultra is a 2-in-1 robot vacuum that can both clean and mop your home. Its Sonic Mopping mode scrubs hard floors 100x per minute, whereas its CleanEdge technology allows it to better recognize corners for more efficient cleaning. This model comes with an XL HEPA self-empty base that can hold up to 60 days of dirt and debris. During checkout, use coupon code "ROBOTS35" to drop its price to just $454.74.

The Shark AI Ultra is all do-it-all robot vacuum. It can vacuum and mop all types of floors while avoiding all types of obstacles. Its Sonic Mopping mode allows it to scrub hard floors 100x per minute. Meanwhile, its CleanEdge technology helps it recognize corners for more efficient cleaning throughout your home. 

The package includes the Shark AI Ultra vacuum, two side brushes, three mopping pads, and a 12-ounce VACMOP cleaning bottle. You also get an XL HEPA self-empty base that can hold up to 60 days of dirt and debris.

