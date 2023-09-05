Score! These Sony noise-cancelling earbuds just crashed to $96 — lowest price ever

The best wireless earbuds can get pricy, but this sale proves that you don't have to overspend to get awesome sound quality and active noise canceling. Some of our favorite Sony earbuds just got a discount that drops their price below $100.

Right now the Sony WF-C700N are just $96 at Amazon. This is $23 off and the lowest price I've seen these earbuds go for. If you're in the U.K., you can also score a deal on these awesome value buds — currently the Sony WF-C700N are £75 at Amazon UK.

The Sony WF-C700N are one of the best wireless earbuds we've tested. In our Sony WF-C700N review , we praised their excellent sound, strong noise cancellation and great call quality. They're also lightweight and last for 7.5 hours of listening time with ANC on. The Sony WF-C700N are at their lowest price ever right now.

In the U.K.? The Sony WF-C700N wireless earbuds are on sale for £75 at Amazon UK right now. This is their lowest price in this region.

The Sony WF-C700N are some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy. They don't outclass the our favorites, the Sony WF-1000XM5, in terms of features — but they still have great audio quality, ANC, and offer incredible value for money.

In our Sony WF-C700N review, we enjoyed the WF-C700N's lively sound performance, and found they delivered crisp audio and punchy bass. You also get access to the Headphones Connect app, which lets you tweak EQ settings to suit your favorite music genres. You can even use 360 Reality Audio to enjoy 3D-like sound.

As for ANC, low- and mid-range frequencies were completely blocked out by the Sony WF-C700N, while a few high-range sounds snuck through. Ambient Sound mode allows you to enjoy your music while staying aware of surrounding noise.

For fitness fans, the WF-C700N offer sweat-absorbent tips and IPX4 water resistance. A couple of useful features are missing, though — we wish Sony had included Bluetooth multipoint and wireless charging.