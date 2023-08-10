Score! Fire TV Stick 4K Max is just $26 in limited-time Amazon deal

The annual back to school sales are rumbling on this month, and Amazon is getting into the spirit of things by discounting some of its most popular Fire-branded devices — that includes the seriously excellent Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

Right now, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale for $26 at Amazon. That’s a discount of more than 50% off its full retail price of $54, and it’s also just a couple of bucks short of the streaming stick’s lowest price ever. The regular Fire TV Stick 4K is also on sale for $24 at Amazon, but considering the minimal saving we’d recommend opting for the Max due to its stronger performance.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54 now $26 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices available. It offers snappy performance, 4K Ultra HD streaming at 60 fps with HDR, WiFi 6 support and includes an Alexa Voice Remote. Right not at Amazon this top-class streaming stick is more than half-off and is available for just $26, which is just $2 shy of its lowest price ever.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is not only our top pick in the Fire TV Stick range, but we also rank it as one of the best streaming devices you can buy, period. It packs powerful 4K HDR streaming in a slim profile, plus it offers access to all the best streaming services including Netflix, Disney Plus and Prime Video.

In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review , we praised the streaming device for its gorgeous 4K HDR content and consistently speedy performance. Even better, in addition to top-notch video quality, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max supports Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+. Dolby Atmos Audio provides immersive sound that many other streaming devices don't offer at this price point.

The Alexa Voice Remote shouldn’t be overlooked either. During our testing, we found the voice-search functionality to be a tad temperamental, but navigating streaming service menus with just your voice is highly convenient. Just be aware you might on occasion have to bark your instructions into the remote more than once for the Fire TV Stick 4K Max to register your request.

There is a possibility that the Fire TV Stick 4K Max will drop lower during the Black Friday sales period in a few months' time, but for just $26 we'd definitely say it's still worth picking up now. With this Amazon deal, you're getting an excellent streaming stick at a very reasonable price, and that makes it a very smart buy in our books.