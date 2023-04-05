Score! Amazon just slashed $400 off this 65-inch Samsung Neo QLED TV

Hungry for TV deals? I search for TV deals every day for Tom's Guide, and this is one I recommend acting on before it's gone.

Right now the 65-inch Samsing Neo QLED QN90B is just $1,599 at Amazon (opens in new tab). This TV launched at $2,599, meaning it's been discounted by $1,000 over time. However, stock is running low, so pick this deal up at Amazon or Best Buy (opens in new tab) before it's gone.

The Samsung Neo QLED QN90B offers truly incredible visuals, delivering some of the brightest and most detailed pictures we’ve seen from a TV that’s not an OLED. It also has support for HDR10, HDR10+, HLG and voice controls with Bixby, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. If it sells out, you can also get it at Best Buy (opens in new tab).

Our Samsung Neo QLED QN95B review shows that it's the top QLED set on our list of the best TVs. However, you'll probably be interested to know that the Samsung Neo QLED QN90B is extremely similar, but costs a lot less.

The biggest difference between these two models is that the QN95B has a Samsung One Connect box, while the QN90B does not. The One Connect box means the QN95B has a slimmer profile and improved cable management. If these are features you can live without, pick up the QN90B and save yourself a few hundred dollars.

The Samsung Neo QLED QN90B delivers incredible visuals. We measured 700 nits of brightness for SDR content, and a peak brightness of 1,144 nits for HDR content, which is incredible. Color replication was good, too — we saw 99.68% coverage of the Rec. 709 color gamut. In other words, expect a detailed and beautiful picture.

No worries about audio, either — the 60W speakers on the QN90B produced clear, distortion free sound for dialogue and sound effects. It would have been great to hear more bass, but one of the best soundbars would easily cure any issues that might arise for audiophiles.

This is a great TV for gaming, too. The Samsung Neo QLED QN90B has a fantastically low lag time of 9.8ms, and you get a 120Hz refresh rate and 4 HDMI 2.1 ports. This is great if you game on a PS5 or Xbox Series X.

I highly recommend picking up the Samsung Neo QLED QN90B, especially now that it's fallen to this price. If you're looking for more options, stay tuned to our TV deals coverage.