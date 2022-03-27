Samsung deal knocks up to $750 off the Galaxy Z Fold 3 for one day only

Today is the final day in the week-long Discover Samsung Sale and Samsung is saving its biggest discount for last.

Right now, you can get the Editor's Choice unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 for $1,049 after trade-in. Plus, you'll get a free $100 Google Play credit. That's up to $750 off via trade-in and one of the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals we've seen. What makes this deal extra enticing is that you're buying an unlocked model, meaning you don't have to sign up to a pricy unlimited data plan to get this offer.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: was $1,799 now $1,049 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Free $100 Google Play credit! Purchase the Galaxy Z Fold 3 direct from Samsung and you'll get up to $750 off after trade-in. Plus, you'll get a $100 Google Play Store credit for free with your purchase. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is powered by a Snapdragon 888 CPU and features a 7.6-inch internal display and a 6.2-inch external display (both with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz). The base configuration sports 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. In our Galaxy Z Fold 3 review, we found the phone to be a big improvement over Samsung's previous foldable efforts with stellar cameras and strong overall performance.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the best foldable phone we've reviewed. Samsung has created a premium phone that extends into a mini tablet when unfolded, featuring dual displays with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It easily beats the Galaxy Z Fold 2, thanks to the added IPX8 water resistance, a more powerful Snapdragon 888 processor, and an under-display front camera.

Weighing approximately 9.5 ounces, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 packs 6.1-inch external and 7.6-inch internal displays, 256GB of storage, and 12GB of RAM. Its rear camera system features 12MP wide, 12MP ultrawide and 12MP telephoto lenses, along with a 10MP front camera lens and a 4MP under-display camera.

In our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review, we were impressed with its durable yet sleek design, improved multitasking features, and the display's quality. And although the Galaxy Z Fold 3 shares the same camera hardware as its predecessor, the overall performance is the best we've seen from foldable phone so far.

Keep in mind though that the battery life has some room for improvement. During one of our battery tests, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 lasted under 8 hours on our web surfing test, while other flagship smartphones typically last 10 hours or more.

According to Samsung, the display is now 80% tougher and the entire device is water resistant and can withstand being in up to 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes.

Overall, this deal is rare one to come across, so make sure to act fast.