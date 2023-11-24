Run, don’t walk! The Garmin Fenix 7X is over $200 off in this Black Friday deal

I've trained for various running events wearing the Garmin Fenix 7X, and it's my ride-or-die of a running watch. If you love running and adventure and want a watch that will provide accurate and helpful metrics on your activity performance no matter the distance or elements, then you will probably love this watch too. And the great news is, it features in the Garmin Black Friday deals.

We've kept our eyes on what Black Friday deals are going down this week, and now that the official day is here, we are seeing some of the best price drops all week. Today, the Garmin Fenix 7X is marked down to $684 from $899 at Amazon in the U.S. If you are buying in the U.K., the Garmin Fenix 7X is only £499 at Amazon, that's £280 down from £779.



I wear the Garmin Fenix 7X every day, and all I can say is this high-performing GPS watch has been through a lot with me. From navigating my way back to my accommodation in the South of France after a sweaty speed session to aiding my training and recovery for a half marathon, I can't fault it. Here's everything you need to pick up this deal.

Why buy the Garmin Fenix 7X Solar this Black Friday

Where do I begin? I'll run through a few of the features I love on this watch. The watch takes all your metrics and tailors this to helpful feedback throughout your running journey. The Fenix 7X Solar will tell me via something labeled my 'Training Readiness' when I am pushing myself and need to prioritize my sleep or exercise recovery and not in a condescending way, which I like.

It also estimates your race pace for a distance you are hoping to run based on your running history and overall fitness level. I find this to be a good benchmark when I take on a new challenge and can gauge whether I am feeling overly ambitious.

It also has extremely handy functions like TracBack that, when selected, will navigate you back to the starting point of an activity. I am not the best with directions, so the Garmin Fenix 7X has been a real lifesaver when getting lost on a rural run in the South of France or helping my sister and I navigate our way down a Munro (a Scottish mountain with an elevation of more than 3,000 feet) after losing the route we came up.



I also have to mention the solar charging capabilities on the watch, which are an absolute game-changer, especially for those who love spending time exercising in the outdoors as the sunshine will top your watch battery up on the go.

If you've been thinking about buying the Fenix 7X Solar, I highly recommend taking advantage of this Black Friday deal. Save over $200 while stocks last, and experience the many capabilities of this rugged running watch.