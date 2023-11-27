Quick! Popular Arc’teryx trail running shoe 25% off in Cyber Monday deal

Those who slip their feet into a pair of Arc'teryx running shoes know how to hit the trails in style. If you plan to scramble, climb and run the trails this winter, why not save yourself 25% and do it in the Arc'teryx Norvan SL 3 trail running shoe?

You can access some top Cyber Monday deals for a limited time, saving $41 on men's and women's models at REI. Color options are limited to purple, but size availability is still going pretty strong. Here's how to shop the deal before it ends.

Cyber Monday Arc'teryx trail running shoe deal

Arc'teryx Novan SL 3 trail running shoe (men's/women’s): was $160 now $119 @ REI

Score 25% off during Cyber Monday. The color might not be to everyone's taste, but you can't argue with the superior fit, durability and rugged grip these trail shoes offer. Those who scramble wear Arc'teryx.

Arc'teryx trail running shoe — lightweight meets rugged design

This Arc'teryx rugged trail shoe is perfect for those who plan to get outdoors and take an adventure. The shoe is virtually weightless yet yields durability and support underfoot. Marketed as 'an extremely lightweight trail running shoe' the model offers a 7mm heel-to-toe drop and minimal cushioning, so it may take some practice if you're used to ultra cushioning.

The highly abrasion-resistant Matryx Micro upper provides flex and allows your feet to breathe while remaining light. You also get a knit collar that 'seals out debris' and connects with the tongue to provide a bootie sock-like fit. The shoes also feature EVA midsoles for shock absorption and Vibram LiteBase outsoles for durability 'while shedding every gram possible.' It's hard not to love them.

