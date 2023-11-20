My favorite The North Face fleece jacket is 40% off in Black Friday sale

It’s officially fleece season, and I’ve found one of the best deals on the market to shop right now. The REI Black Friday sale has started a few days early, and right now this The North Face jacket has 40%, discounted to $80 on REI.com .

We’ve already seen amazing discounts on outdoor brands like Patagonia (check out TG staffer Dan’s favorite Patagonia jacket on sale here ) and lululemon (we’ve hand-picked the best deals in the Lululemon Black Friday sale ), but REI has a great discount on The North Face too. Don’t hang around, these deals won’t be live for long.

The North Face Campshire Full-Zip Fleece Jacket: was $135 now $80 @ REI

This full-zip jacket is designed to keep you cozy as the temperature drops, and for $80, it’s a great price for a brand that’s known for making high-quality outdoor wear. The jacket is on sale in three different colors — white, taupe, and black, in sizes XS-XXL. Most are still in stock at the time of writing.

A fleece jacket is perfect for the in-between season, when it’s not quite cold enough for your down coat, but a little chilly to just wear a T-shirt on the way home from the gym. This The North Face fleece ticks all my boxes — it looks cool enough to wear to the office, but has enough technical features to make it my go-to when heading out on a hike.

The fleece itself has a relaxed, hip-length fit, so you can easily layer a baselayer or long sleeve underneath the fleece when the temperature drops. It has a double-layer stand-up collar to keep your neck warm on colder hikes, and drop-in hand pockets for when you’ve forgotten your gloves. It’s a layer I wear for dog walks when it’s cold but dry, or when it gets chillier at the end of a hike.