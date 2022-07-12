Best Prime Day 2022 deals under $100

The best Prime Day deals under $100 mean you can make the most of what Amazon's 48-hour sales event has to offer without overspending. There are already countless deals on electronics, gadgets, appliances, smart home gadgets and more.

We've rounded up the best Prime Day deals available for under $100 below, and we'll be adding more as and when we find them. If you're on a tight budget, but don't want to let those money-saving deals pass you buy, be sure to check them out. And don't forget about the best Prime Day deals under $10 for even more low-cost bargains.

Best Prime Day deals under $100

(opens in new tab) Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was $139 now $84 (opens in new tab)

The Paperwhite is now $55 off its normal price. This may not be the lowest-ever price, but it's still a great bargain. The Paperwhite's sharp 300 ppi screen is great for reading, so you see crisp text, and its IPX8 waterproof rating means it can survive a drop in the water.

(opens in new tab) Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

One of our favorite Prime Day deals knocks the price of the Roku Streaming Stock Plus down to just $29. We love the Roku interface because it supports practically every app. Plus, its excellent 4K HDR support makes it one of the best streaming devices for anyone who doesn't have a smart TV or doesn't like their TV's interface.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $24 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This deal is not at all surprising, and no Amazon sale would be complete without a hefty discount on the company's streaming hardware. The Fire TV Stick 4K is the perfect way to stream all the Prime Video, Netflix and live TV you want at a low price.

(opens in new tab) Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker: was $99 now $74 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Prime Day deal is perfect for the home chef who has no time to cook. It features 14 one-touch smart programs for cooking ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, yogurt, desserts, and more. The free Instant Pot app also includes hundreds of recipes to choose from.

(opens in new tab) Ring Fit Adventure: was $79 now $69 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Ring Fit Adventure isn't as hard to find as it once was, which means now is the time to start offering discounts — $10 off the usual price. The Ring Fit Adventure is a fun peripheral for Switch owners who want to burn some calories while playing games.

(opens in new tab) Super Mario Party: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Super Mario Party is a virtual board game designed to play with family and friends. It features 80 mini games with different challenges. This deal knocks $20 off its price.

(opens in new tab) Assassin's Creed Valhalla: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Lead epic Viking raids against Saxon troops and fortresses in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. The game has been out for a while, and that means some serious savings can be had. $40 in fact, which is 67% off the usual MSRP.

(opens in new tab) Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Thanks to its versatile, swappable side panels, the Editor's Choice Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse is just as good for World of Warcraft diehards as it is for productivity-minded users. This Prime Day deal knocks its price down by $40.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Kindle Kids Edition: was $109 now $49 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Kindle Kids Edition is just like the regular Kindle, but it's got a year of Amazon Kids+ (formerly FreeTime Unlimited), a 2-year worry-free guarantee, a colorful magnetic case, and no special offer ads on the lock screen.

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're after a pair of noise-canceling wireless earbuds, and can't get enough of that signature Beats sound, we have the deal for you. $50 off the Beats Studio buds, complete with an 8-hour battery life (or 24 with the charging case) and support for Android and iPhone devices.

(opens in new tab) Meta Portal TV: was $149 now $59 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Turn your TV into a giant video calling machine with the Meta Portal TV. Because why suffer video calls on much smaller screens? With support for Messenger, WhatsApp, Zoom and the ability to follow you round the room, it's a great way to keep in touch. Plus, if you'd rather the stand-alone Portal tablet, that's currently on sale for $53 (opens in new tab).

