Prime Day Bluetooth Speaker Deal: Marshall's Massive Stanmore II Just $199

Marshall's booming beauty of a Bluetooth speaker, the Stanmore II, is currently $199 on a Prime Day Lightning Deal. It typically costs $349, making this one of the best deals on wireless audio equipment at the moment.

This big Bluetooth speaker has the power to fill larger rooms. And thanks to Bluetooth 5.0 and aptX support, it can stream audio over long distances — up to 30 feet — at crystal clear quality.

The Stanmore II supports Bluetooth 5.0 and Qualcomm's aptX technology for the same lossless, high-quality audio that's normally possible only through wired connections. However, if you must go wired, the Stanmore II also has 3.5-millimeter and RCA jacks for older or more specialized devices.

The design is pretty thoughtful, too. Marshall's iconic gold logo is front and center against the mesh of the speaker's grille, with an exquisite soft-touch body and a trio of analog knobs up top to modify bass, treble and volume on the fly. Most Bluetooth speakers lack the ability to make these fine audio adjustments directly through the hardware. Those who are serious about their listening experiences will surely appreciate the extra steps Marshall has taken.

And how's this for an endorsement: We're actually bumping a Stanmore II in the Tom's Guide office at this very moment.

Both the black and white colorways are on sale for the same $199 price on Amazon right now. However, note that this is not the Alexa- or Google Assistant-enabled version of the speaker, which usually goes for $399.

Also be mindful that this is a Lightning Deal. It's scheduled to end in 9.5 hours at the time of writing, though since it's already been 10% claimed, there's a good chance it will sell out before that time elapses.