Our favorite OLED gaming TV just hit a new all-time low price

We’re huge fans of the LG C1 OLED TV at Tom’s Guide. In fact, we consider it one of the best OLED TVs we've ever seen, and easily the best gaming TV you can buy today. A television of this price typically comes with a premium price tag to match, but this deal makes a purchase even easier to recommend.

For a limited time, you can get a 65-inch LG C1 4K OLED TV for $1,649 at Woot. That’s $850 off the TV's regular retail price of $2,499, making this a new all-time low price for our favorite OLED gaming TV. This offer is set to run for the next two weeks or until sold out, and with a deal this good we definitely expect the available stock to be snapped up quickly.

65" LG C1 OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,649 @ Woot

This Woot deal takes a generous $850 off our favorite OLED gaming TV. The LG C1 is one of the best OLED TVs on the market, packing a powerful 9 4th-gen AI processor, a rich 65-inch 4K OLED display and support for AI voice assistants. Plus, as Woot is an Amazon company, you can checkout with your Prime account.

In our LG C1 OLED TV review we were seriously impressed by just about every aspect of this television. Our reviewer said, “The LG C1 OLED is one of the best TVs you can buy, and definitely the best choice for gamers. In almost every respect, it delivers exactly what you expect from a premium OLED TV.”

Particular highlights include its fantastic picture quality, which acts as a clear showcase for the power of OLED as well as its future-proof HDMI 2.1 connectivity. As you’d expect, this is a Smart TV as well — so you’ll have easy access to all the best streaming services including Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max. Plus, with built-in Alexa support you can control them all with having to lift a finger.

The LG C1 OLED TV is an especially strong pick for gamers looking to take full advantage of the PS5, Xbox Series X or a high-end PC. The LG C1 offers a wealth of gaming-specific features, including a 120Hz refresh rate, auto low-latency mode and bespoke Game Optimizer which will ensure your gaming experience is always optimal.

TV deals of this quality don’t typically stick around for long, so make sure to act fast if you want to score our favorite OLED gaming TV with an $850 discount. If you want to look at some alternatives, we’ve a full round up of all the best cheap TV deals currently available.