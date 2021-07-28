Trending

Office Depot coupon takes 20% off select purchases

By

Save on desk lamps, school supplies, and more

Office Depot
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Office Depot is jumping into the back to school sales season with a coupon that slashes 20% off select items. 

For a limited time, Office Depot is taking 20% off select regularly priced items via coupon code "DMX31". That's one of the best Office Depot deals we've seen this year. Like all coupons, there are some exclusions to keep in mind. For instance, it can't be used on tech, sale items, or furniture. However, the coupon can be used on desk lamps, backpacks, water bottles, and more. 

Office Depot coupon: 20% off non-sale items
For a limited time, Office Depot is taking 20% off a regularly priced purchase via coupon code "DMX31". The coupon doesn't stack with sale prices. However, it can be used on school supplies, backpacks, storage, pots/pans, and more.View Deal

The coupon can be used to stock up on school supplies for the next semester. It can be used on various backpacks from the likes of Dickies, Jansport, HEAD, Speck, and more. It can also be used on supplies for remote learning. This includes a variety of arts and crafts supplies, such as crayons, painting supplies, markers, and more. 

Louis Ramirez
Louis Ramirez

As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. That means price checking against multiple retailers and searching high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
Topics
Deal