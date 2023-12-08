Not a typo! iPhone SE just dropped to $71 in holiday deal

One of the best cheap phones just got cheaper for the holidays. Yes, you can get a good iPhone for less than $100 if you act fast.

Right now you can snag the iPhone SE (2022) for just $71 or just $1.99 a month at AT&T. You do need to sign up for an unlimited plan for $36 months, but this is a lot cheaper than the regular $429 price.

iPhone SE (2022): was $429 now $71 @ AT&T

The cheapest iPhone just got even cheaper over at AT&T, with the carrier knocking the price down to $1.99 a month. The only catch is you need to sign up for an unlimited plan to qualify, and pay the usual $35 activation fee.

This deal isn't as cheap as the $35 iPhone SE sale we saw during Cyber Monday, but $358 off is still a huge discount on this very capable device.

As you'll see in our iPhone SE 2022 review, it's a solid mid-range phone for those wo prefer a smaller design. You get a 4.7-inch screen along with a Touch ID button and an excellent main 12MP camera. We also like the performance from the A15 Bionic chip, which outperforms most Android phones in its class.

Other features include a 7MP front camera, 5G wireless and a battery that lasted just over 9 hours in our testing. We prefer over 10 hours of runtime, but a 20W charger will get you back to 61% charge in just 30 minutes.

Our only notable complaint is that the iPhone SE 2022 doesn't have a night mode, so you'll need to use the flash when there's low light. But overall we really like the durable design, speedy performance for the money and the fact that it's easy to use with one hand.

