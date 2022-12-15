Last chance to buy our #1 mattress for cheap before prices go up tomorrow

If you've been waiting to buy the super-popular Saatva Classic hybrid mattress at the cheapest price, today is the day to do it, because it's getting a price rise on 16 December. In fact, all of Saatva's mattresses are getting more expensive. The good news is our $400 off deal is still live (opens in new tab), and valid on all orders over $1,000. Essentially, this is the cheapest price you're going to get a Saatva mattress for in a very long time (perhaps ever).

We rate this brand highly, but our top pick is the Classic – an outstanding all-rounder that sits right at the top of our best mattress guide. With this offer, you can pick up a queen size for $1,395 (based on the current MSRP $1,795, due to rise), which we think is an excellent price for this luxury handcrafted bed. That model is mostly springs, but if you fancy memory foam or even latex, Saatva has you covered there too.

(opens in new tab) Saatva Classic mattress: was $935 now from $710 at Saatva (opens in new tab)

Our favorite model - The Classic is a luxury innerspring mattress that's suitable for all sleeping positions, sleeps cool and is supportive enough for those with back pain too. Choose from three firmness options (soft, luxury firm and firm) and two heights. In our Saatva Classic mattress review (opens in new tab), but we found this bed outstandingly comfortable as well as being very supportive (we consider it amongst the best mattresses for back pain (opens in new tab)). It comes with a 365-night sleep trial and backed with a lifetime warranty. Our exclusive link gets you $400 off all sizes, which means if you buy ahead of tomorrow's price rise you can pick up a queen size for $1,395.

(opens in new tab) Loom & Leaf mattress: was $1,095 now from $695 at Saatva (opens in new tab)

Top memory foam model - If you like the soothing support of memory foam, the Loom & Leaf is Saatva's most luxurious option. The foam is gel-infused to help regulate temperature, and will contour to your body to relieve pressure on aching joints. In our Loom & Leaf review (opens in new tab) we found it delivered superb motion isolation and was comfortable in all sleeping positions. Our discount gets you $400 off any size, so if you buy before the MSRP rise, you'll get a queen for $1,795.

(opens in new tab) Memory Foam Hybrid mattress: from $845 at Saatva (opens in new tab)

Best-of-both-worlds hybrid - This is the cheaper of Saatva's two memory foam models, and this one features a spring layer to boost breathability and add a little bounce alongside that soothing memory foam hug. Buy today, and with that $400 off a queen size drops to $1,195.

(opens in new tab) Saatva Latex Hybrid: was $1,245 now from $845 at Saatva (opens in new tab)

Weightless sleep feel - Latex offers some of the body-contouring properties of memory foam, but tends to sleep cooler, and the Saatva Latex Hybrid is built with non-toxic, natural and sustainable materials. You've also got a spring layer for bounce. Use the link above to knock $400 off all sizes, and if you buy before the MSRP rise you'll get a queen size for $1,645.

(opens in new tab) Saatva HD mattress: was $1,725 now from $1,325 at Saatva (opens in new tab)

For bigger bodies - The Saatva HD is specifically designed to support people who weight more than average. The design that combines natural latex and memory foam, along with coils. It's pretty firm, with extra support around lumbar to ensure your spine stays properly aligned. Saatva promises no sagging edges, which will make getting up and out of bed nice and easy. It's one of the best mattresses for heavy people (opens in new tab), and the current offer knocks $400 off all sizes – buy today and you'll get a queen for $2,595.

These aren't mattress in a box beds – Saatva's mattresses arrive flat and ready to sleep on, with white glove delivery and setup in your room of choice included for free (so you don't have to worry about maneuvering it into place yourself). Saatva’s installation team will even remove your old mattress if you arrange it in advance, to save you from looking into how to dispose of a mattress.

Let's take a closer look at our top pick. The Classic comes in three firmness levels and two different heights (11.5” or 14.5”), so you can pick the exact version that suits your body type and preferred sleep style. The Luxury Firm is the most popular and designed to recreate the feel of a luxury hotel bed, but light-weight people and especially side sleepers might prefer the Soft version, while Firm adds extra support for heavier back and stomach sleepers.

The Luxury Firm is our top pick for anyone dealing with back pain too, though we always recommend asking your doctor or physical therapist what mattress firmness would suit your specific back issues. For peace of mind, Saatva has been awarded the Seal of Approval from the Congress of Chiropractic State Associations.

Saatva runs a 360-night trial, so you can test your purchase out in all seasons before fully committing, and all the beds come backed with a lifetime warranty too. The only sticking point is the $99 returns processing fee if you change your mind during the trial period.

Read more: