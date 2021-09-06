Labor Day sale at Amazon knocks 40% off Bowflex Kettlebell

A kettlebell is essential in all home gyms and one of the most popular adjustable kettlebells is now on sale as part of Amazon's Labor Day fitness sales.

For a limited time, you can get the Bowflex SelectTech Kettlebell on sale for $119. That's $80 off and the lowest price we've seen for this kettlebell all year. It's one of the best Labor Day sales available now.

Bowflex SelectTech Kettlebell: was $199 now $119 @ Amazon

The Bowflex SelectTech Kettlebell can be adjusted from 8 pounds to a maximum of 40 pounds with the click of a dial. Its compact design can also help you save space in your home gym. Weight settings include 8, 12, 20, 25, 35 and 40 pounds. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this kettlebell. View Deal

The Bowflex SelectTech Kettlebell can replace up to six kettlebells. It can be adjusted from 8 pounds to a maximum of 40 pounds. Its compact design can also help you save space in your home gym. Weight settings include 8, 12, 20, 25, 35 and 40 pounds.

The SelectTech Kettlebell features an ergonomic handle that makes it easy to swing, grip, and lift. To adjust weights, you just set the kettlebell down and twist the dial to the desired weight. It also comes with an app that gives you access to a variety of kettlebell workouts for beginners and advanced users.