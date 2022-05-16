Killer Memorial Day TV deal: LG C1 OLED TV now $700 off

Memorial Day deals are really starting to heat up now, and Memorial Day TV sales are always among the most popular discounts available. We’ve seen multiple retailers compete to offer the lowest price on some of our favorite TVs, but this offer on a model that ranks high on our best OLED TVs list will take some beating.

Right now, you can get the LG C1 65-inch 4K OLED TV for just $1,796 at Amazon. That’s a massive $703 off its standard retail price of $2,499. While this isn’t quite the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this TV, it’s still an excellent deal for an OLED TV that we highly recommend.

LG C1 65" 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,796 @ Amazon

The LG C1 is part of LG's 2021 lineup of OLED TVs. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, and a variety of gaming-related settings for PS5 and Xbox Series X owners. It's currently a whopping $703 off courtesy of Amazon. Or alternatively, if 65-inch is too big for your living room, the 45-inch LG C1 OLED is $503 off.

We’re eager to shout about this discount because the LG C1 OLED comfortably beats many of the best TVs around. In fact, we ranked it as one of the best OLEDs out there. In our LG C1 OLED vs. LG CX OLED face-off, we found that the C1 model's newer processor helps it deliver significantly stronger performance compared to its predecessor.

This particular model sports a massive 65-inch 4K Ultra HD OLED display and a blazing-fast refresh rate of up to 120Hz. We also love that the LG C1 OLED offers support for Dolby Vision HDR10 and HLG. All these features combine for a premium viewing experience no matter what you’re watching.

In our LG C1 OLED review, we were impressed with this TV’s superb picture quality as well as its top-of-the-line gaming performance. We did find LG’s native webOS app library a little on the thin side, but this is a minor issue.

Gamers will definitely want to consider this TV as well. Thanks to its fast response time and automatic Low-Latency mode, it’s the ideal television for next-gen gaming on the PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch OLED. Plus, the LG C1 OLED offers a generous four HDMI 2.1 inputs, so you can plug in multiple consoles and streaming devices at once.

Don't forget, we'll be covering all the best Memorial Day sales in the runup to the day itself. Make sure to keep it locked to Tom's Guide so you don't miss a single sale.