I’ve run hundreds of miles in the Nike Invincible 3 — and it’s $70 off in Black Friday sale

As a fitness editor and five-time marathon runner, I test some of the best running shoes on the market for a living. One of my go-to pairs, whatever I’m training for, is the Nike Invincible 3 — a super-plush, super-comfortable shoe, with a huge wedge of Nike’s ZoomX midsole foam, making them soft and bouncy on tired legs.

If you've been waiting for the Black Friday deals to drop to upgrade your running shoes, I've got good news — Nike's Black Friday sale has started early, and the Nike Invincible 3 is $110 in the sale at Nike with the code ACCESS, which gives you an extra 25% off.

Nike Invincible 3: was $180 now $110 @ Nike with code ACCESS

The Invincible 3 is currently on sale in women’s colorways, with the Jade Ice turquoise color being the cheapest we could find, although you’ll need to look through all the different options in your size to find the best deal. At the time of writing, plenty of sizes are still in stock.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again — if you sent me to a desert island and only let me pick one shoe to take with me, it would be the Nike Invincible. When it comes to max cushioned running shoes, it doesn’t get plusher than the Nike Invincible line. Now on its third iteration, this comfortable, bouncy shoe has a huge wedge of Nike’s bouncy ZoomX foam for one of the most pillowy running experiences ever.

The midsole contains more of Nike’s ZoomX foam than ever. The Invincible 3 has a higher stack height than the previous versions too, as Nike has packed 1mm more foam underfoot. The magic of this shoe lies in the ZoomX midsole, which is extremely cushioned. Unlike most of the best running shoes on the market, there’s no Strobel lining underneath the insole of the shoe, so your foot is sitting directly on top of the ZoomX foam, allowing you to really sink into the shoe.

If you’re looking for an easy running shoe, this is a super-fun, super-enjoyable shoe to run in. It feels sleeker and perhaps more grown-up than previous versions of the shoe, but if you’ve not run in the Invincible or the Invincible 2, you’re bound to love the soft, bouncy ride. Again, it’s best suited to long and easy runs — but whether you’re a beginner or training for your next marathon, this is a comfortable shoe to have on your feet.

