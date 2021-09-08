iPhone prices plummet ahead of iPhone 13 launch — here are 4 models you can get for free

The iPhone 13 will be unveiled soon and for iOS fans that means one thing — epic iPhone deals. Every fall, carriers slash the price of their iPhone inventory as they await Apple's new smartphone. This year is no exception.

Keep in mind, there's a good chance we'll see more iPhone 12 deals after the Apple Event. (Apple is renown for lowering iPhone prices after debuting new models). So for now, we're only rounding up iPhone sales that are free. Here's a rundown of the best deals available.

iPhone 11: free with Unlimited @ Verizon

It's over a year old, but the iPhone 11 is still a very capable smartphone. Thanks to this deal, it's also an amazing value. Open a new line at Verizon and sign up for an Unlimited plan and you'll pay $0/month (over 24 months) for the iPhone 12. Or you can opt for the 128GB model or 256GB model for $2.08/month or $6.25/month, respectively. It features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, dual rear cameras, and an A13 Bionic CPU. View Deal

iPhone 12 mini Purple: free with trade-in + new line @ AT&T

AT&T is offering the iPhone 12 mini purple for free when you trade-in your old phone and open a new Unlimited line. We especially like this deal because it applies to new and existing customers alike. Don't have a phone to trade in? You can still shave 50% off the cost of the iPhone 12 mini when you open a new Unlimited line. View Deal

iPhone 12 Pro: $1,200 off w/ trade-in + new line @ Verizon

This iPhone sale requires that you jump through a few more hoops than normal. However, if you trade in your old iPhone (or Android phone) Verizon will slash up to $700 off the cost of your new iPhone 12 Pro when you purchase the device with an Unlimited plan. If you're switching from a competing carrier, you'll get an extra $500 off for a combined total of up to $1,200 off. (That more than covers the $999 price of the iPhone 12 Pro). The phone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED display, 5G connectivity, Dolby Vision HDR video, three rear cameras, A14 Bionic CPU, and a LiDAR scanner for night mode portraits. View Deal