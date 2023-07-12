4 incredible mattress topper deals to buy before Prime Day ends at midnight

There are some outstanding mattress topper deals in the Prime Day sales – a number of our best mattress topper picks have come in for a price drop. We're on day two of the Amazon deal-athon, so you don't have long to claim if you want to snap up one of these offers.

A mattress topper can completely change the feel of your bed – firming or softening up the sleep surface, or introducing a soothing memory foam hug to an innerspring mattress, for instance. They're great if you don't quite have the right mattress for your sleep style or body type. They're also the most budget-friendly way to upgrade a tired, old mattress. Many of our best mattress picks have a topper version that uses the same materials the full mattress, which can be a way to get some of that quality and sleep feel for a much lower price (a prime example is the Tempur-Adapt topper, currently 52% off at Amazon).

If you're on the fence between buying a topper or hunting out a cheap mattress, you should know that while the Prime Day mattress deals are a little underwhelming (with the exception of a couple of excellent Casper sales), there are some strong Prime-alternative mattress sales going on at the big bed brands.

You will need to be a Prime subscriber to claim these Amazon deals. However, it is possible to use the free trial and cancel if it doesn't suit you.

Tempur-Adapt Topper + cooling: was $399 now from $339 at Amazon

Up to 52% off! Tempur is one of the big names in the luxury mattress world, but these beds run into the thousands of dollars – a topper is by far the most affordable way to get some of that same Tempur magic. For Prime Day there's up to a massive 52% off (that max discount is on the queen size), which is an incredible deal. In our Tempur-Adapt topper review, we found this 3-inch topper, with washable cover, delivered ultra-plush comfort that's ideal for side sleepers seeking cushiony softness. This offer comes with the special cooling cover, too. It's better than buying direct from Tempur, where there's currently 20% off with free sleep accessories.

Sleep Innovations dual-layer mattress topper: was $110 now from $89 at Amazon

This two-part topper offers incredible value for money, even at full price. There's a squishy slab of memory foam to offer contouring comfort, alongside a quilted cover with an elasticated skirt that keeps everything in place. This cover is is machine-washable for easy cleaning. There's up to 30% off this topper for Prime Day, with the biggest discounts on the queen and king sizes.

Casper Comfy mattress topper: was $199 now from $139.30 at Amazon

The Casper Comfy Mattress Topper has a two-layer foam design with a removable knit cover. In our Casper Comfy mattress topper review, our tester found it delivered cloud-like comfort and joint cradling, as well as strong temperature regulation. There's 30% off at Amazon in the Prime Day deals – cheaper than if you buy direct from Casper (where there's currently 20% off).

Linenspa mattress topper: was $39.99 now from $27.99 at Amazon

If you're on a tight budget, the Linenspa topper is hard to beat. This basic foam topper will soften up a too-firm mattress. Sitting at #1 in our best cheap mattress toppers under $50 ranking, this topper is always extremely cheap, but right now it's even more affordable than usual. Prime members can get 30% off, which means a queen size costs $41.99.

What exactly is a mattress topper?

A mattress topper is a thick (usually 2-4 inches) layer that sits on top of your existing mattress, often secured by elasticated straps or a stretchy skirt. It differs from mattress protectors (a thin cover purely to provide a protective barrier) and mattress pads (these are thinner).