I test sneakers for a living — and here are my top 5 Black Friday Skechers deals, starting at $38

As a fitness editor, I’m lucky enough to test sneakers for a living (it’s a tough job, but someone has to do it), so I know exactly what I’m looking for when it comes to a comfortable pair of shoes. I want them to fit well, to not rub or blister as I head out on a hike, or work out in the gym, and I want them to offer me the right level of support for my workout. One of the most popular brands on the market? Skechers.

Skechers shoes have a cult-like following thanks to the brand’s Arch-fit support, designed to be comfortable underfoot. I’ve walked 100 miles in these popular Skechers slip-on shoes , and was impressed with how well they supported my foot, even without any laces.

But if you’re looking to upgrade your sneakers, should you wait for Black Friday, or shop now? Luckily for Skechers fans, Amazon’s early Black Friday sale includes a number of the brand’s most popular models. Below, I’ve rounded up my top early deals worth shopping for today.

5 of the best early Black Friday Skechers deals

Skechers Consistent Sneaker: was $60 now $47 @ Amazon

I’ve walked 50 miles in these shoes and despite struggling with the sizing (they come up a little big) I found them to be extremely comfortable. The women’s shoe is discounted to $47 in this early Black Friday deal, although you’ll have to go through the different color options in your size to find the best deal. At the time of writing, there’s still plenty of sizes available, including half sizes.

Skechers Men’s Go Run Consistent Sneaker: was $55 now $39 @ Amazon

This well-cushioned trainer is designed for workouts in and out of the gym. If you’re looking to up your step count, you’ll like the plush midsole foam, and that all-important arch support. The shoe is discounted to $39 right now, although you’ll need to go through the different colorways to find the best deal in your size.

Skechers Men's GOrun Altitude-Trail Running Walking Hiking Shoe: was $79 now $46 @ Amazon

Skechers doesn’t just make comfy sneakers, the brand also makes shoes designed for more serious adventures. If you’re looking for a comfortable pair of hiking boots, these are comfortable and have a decent amount of grip for uneven terrain. They also come in a wide and an extra-wide fit. Again, you’ll have to check out the different colors on offer to find the best deal for you.

Skechers Women’s Skech-lite Pro Sneaker: was $64 now $38 @ Amazon

These sneakers are not just cool enough to wear in the office, they’ll keep your feet super-comfortable as you walk the last few miles of your commute. Designed to be lightweight on your feet, Amazon has this shoe on sale in several different colorways right now, so don’t hang around if you’re looking to upgrade your sneakers!

Not for you? Check out the best Black Friday deals here on Tom's Guide, as well as the best Black Friday Asics running shoe deals worth shopping today.