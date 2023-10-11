I test cross training shoes for a living — these are the 3 best Prime Day deals I wouldn't miss

I've tried and testing a wide variety of the best cross training shoes, and here are some of the best Amazon October Prime Day deals still available right now.

If you're investing in a pair of cross training shoes, I recommend looking at durability, grip, comfort and versatility. You should be just as comfortable during box jumps as during shuttle runs or barbell exercises.

I've been scouring Prime Day deals to find cross training shoes I'd recommend while saving you cash going into the holidays. So, why not save on cross training shoes on Prime Day and grab the fitness deals below?

3 best cross training shoes to buy this October Prime Day

Ryka Fierce XT shoe was $100 now $50 @ Amazon

As a brand, Ryka made it into our round up for best cross training shoes. This pair is now 50% off during Prime Day. Designed for high impact, strength and weight training, this shoe will see you through most workouts. This deal applies to the women's shoe.

Reebok Nanoflex TR 2.0 training shoe was $90 now $55 @ Amazon

There are other shoes built better for CrossFit, but these will see you through most workouts, combining training and running shoes into a capable sneaker for most types of workouts. It's not the most durable brand, but most feedback on Amazon suggests they still work well for weightlifting and they're super comfortable. Note this deal applies to the men's shoe.

Under Armour HOVR Rise 3 cross training shoe was $110 now $70 @ Amazon

Save 36% on the hugely poular HOVR Rise 3 shoe. We rated it so much it made our line-up of best cross training shoes, and now you can get them for $40 less. UA HOVR technology reduces impact and maintains energy return during workouts, and the UA HOVR foam and EVA midsole offers comfort and stability.

The best cross training shoes must be grippy and comfortable, but it can be a minefield choosing the right shoe for you.

If you prefer strength training and Olympic lifting, we would recommend a weightlifting shoe, which has a specific construction and heel drop designed to maximize performance.

If you prefer Hyrox, CrossFit or similar HIIT workouts, a cross training shoe is probably best for you. As a personal trainer, this is the one pair of cross training shoes I'd recommend if you like Nike. And we discuss the difference between cross training shoes vs weightlifting shoes here.

If you're on a budget, you can't go wrong with Ryka. Whichever brand you go for, we recommend checking through the sizes to find the relevant discount. We also suggest moving fast, we can't guarantee these deals will last during the Prime Day deals.