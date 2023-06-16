Hurry! You can still save Father's Day with these last-minute gift ideas

Shopping for the right Father's Day gift can be hard. However, if you're still in the process of shopping, there's still some hope. Although Father's Day is June 18, there are still plenty of items you can buy online and receive by Sunday.

We've picked out 10 last-minute Father's Day gifts that can still make it on time. From digital gift cards to food subscriptions, these last-minute gift ideas can help you save Father's Day. Remember, certain retailers will also let you you to opt for same-day delivery (if available) or in-store pickup. So if you don't want to go the digital route, there are still some options available. Our advice would be to act now as the weekend is already here.

If dad doesn't mind a gift that arrives late, make sure to check out our guide to the best Father's Day sales.

Same-day shipping

Amazon device sale: deals from $21 @ Amazon

From Echo speakers to Fire TV Sticks, Amazon is taking up to 55% off Alexa hardware during its Father's Day sale. If you're on a tight budget, the sale offers a variety of sub-$50 gifts, most of which can be delivered next-day (or same-day in select cities) if you're a Prime member.

Fitbit Charge 5: was $149 now $119 @ Best Buy

The Fitbit Charge 5 is a brilliant little tracker, with a bright color screen and a number of features usually reserved for Fitbit's more premium watches — including an electrodermal activity sensor (EDA) and an electrocardiogram sensor (ECG). We named it the best Fitbit you can buy. Purchase it online and it can be ready for pickup within an hour in select cities.

Keurig K-Mini: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

Slim and compact, the K-Mini is one of the best Keurig coffee makers you can buy. It makes four serving sizes and at less than five inches wide, it requires little kitchen counter space. It's also available in a wide variety of colors. Prime members can have it shipped with free next-day delivery.

Ray-Ban Aviators: was $213 now $163 @ Amazon

The ultimate dad gift — Amazon has the Ray-Ban Classic Aviators on sale for $163. They feature a metal frame, polarized lenses, and can up dad's cool factor by leaps and bounds.

Gift Cards and subscriptions

Disney Plus: 1-year for $109 @ Disney

Keep dad entertained throughout the year with a 12-month subscription to Disney Plus. He'll get access to content from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, National Geographic, and more. Better yet, this gift arrives instantly and can be used immediately. That alone is worth the cost.

International cheese subscription: deals from $57 @ iGourmet

Treat dad to some premium cheeses with iGourmet's international cheese subscriptions. You can opt for a 3-, 6-, or 12-month plan with prices from $57/month. Each box spotlights cheeses from around the world with two pairing accompaniments included in each box. Best of all, there's no cut-off date — so you can order this at your convenience. Boxes ship the third week of each month.

Amazon eGift Card: from $25 @ Amazon

The ultimate eGift card you can give, an Amazon gift card will let dad buy anything from a new BBQ grill to a new 4K TV. They're available in various amounts (the minimum is $1) and you can even set the exact delivery time. It's a solid last-minute gift for dad.

Gift card sale: free $10 GC w/ $100 @ Best Buy

Give dad — and yourself — a gift this Father's Day. Best Buy is bundling a free $10 Best Buy gift card when you purchase select $100 gift cards. Cards include Apple, Under Armour, Fanatics, and more

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: from $9/month @ Microsoft

For the dad who loves video games, an Xbox Game Pass will let him play hundreds of games on a console, PC, or from the cloud. Plus, you get Xbox Game Studios titles the same day as release. Plans start at $9.99/month for console or PC access or $14.99/month for cloud access from any device.