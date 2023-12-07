Hurry! This Nintendo Switch OLED bundle is just $324 right now

Nintendo Switch OLED deals are hard to find. Sure, there's the occasional bundle, but dollar-off discounts are rare. Luckily, GameStop is offering a rare deal on a Switch OLED bundle.

Right now, you can get the Nintendo Switch OLED Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle for $324.99 at GameStop. Note that you must buy it online and opt for in-store pickup to get that $25 discount. If you live near a GameStop it's a no-brainer deal as GameStop is the only retailer offering this discount. Amazon has it for $349 and Best Buy has it for $349. (Make sure to follow our Nintendo Switch deals coverage for mode deals on games and accessories).

Switch OLED Super Smash Bros. Bundle: was $350 now $324 @ GameStop

$25 off w/ in-store pickup! The Nintendo Switch OLED is an upgraded version of the hugely popular handheld/home console hybrid. It sports a gorgeous 7-inch OLED display, a wider adjustable kickstand, a wired LAN port in its revamped dock, and an increased 64GB of internal storage. In our Nintendo Switch OLED review we said it's an easy recommendation for first-time Switch buyers. Buy it online at GameStop and choose in-store pickup to get $25 off. By comparison, all other retailers have it for $349. This bundle includes Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online individual membership.

Price check: $349 @ Amazon | $349 @ Best Buy

With the Nintendo Switch OLED, the biggest upgrade (if you couldn't already tell from the name) is the gorgeous OLED display that makes the best Nintendo Switch games really pop. Beyond that, the 7-inch OLED display is a little bit larger than the 6.2-inch screen you’ll find on a standard Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite, and its internal memory has been bumped up from 32GB to 64GB.

We've found that some of our favorite titles like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Mario Odyssey look truly stunning on the Switch OLED, as the larger screen renders crisp images with vibrant colors and deep blacks. In our Nintendo Switch OLED review, we called it "an easy recommendation for first-time Switch buyers," but noted that it's a bit of a harder sell for current Switch owners at $50 more than the standard model and $150 more than the pared-down Switch Lite.

To get this deal, you'll need to buy your Switch OLED bundle online and opt for in-store pickup at your nearest GameStop. However, it's an easy way to save $25 on a great bundle if you have a local GameStop near you.