Hurry! This 65-inch Sony 4K TV is $200 off at Best Buy

Cheap TV deals are always some of the most popular savings available, which means retailers are competing year-round with big discounts on popular models. Right now Best Buy is certainly making a strong case for itself with this epic Sony 4K TV deal.

For a limited time, you can get a 65-inch Sony X80J 4K TV for $799 at Best Buy. That’s a pretty sizable $200 off its original price of $999. This easily qualifies as one of the strongest TV deals we’ve seen so far in 2022, especially as it's a saving on a premium Sony model.

Best Buy has slashed the price of this 65-inch Sony 4K TV by $200 in this New Year's sale. This fantastic television offers a powerful Sony X1 processor, MotionFlow XR for smooth images, and a beautiful 4K panel. Plus, it's a Smart TV giving you easy access to all the streaming services you could need.

The 4K panel offers four times the resolution of a Full HD screen, as well as support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR. Sony’s X1 processor ensures that whether you’re watching the latest blockbuster or bingeing the most-talked-about TV shows around, everything will look better than ever on this television’s fantastic display.

As you might expect, this television offers all the smart features you could want. That means you’ll have instant access to just about every streaming service you can think of. Plus, with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, you can navigate menus without needing to reach for the remote.

Gamers will also enjoy this Sony set, thanks to its uses of MotionFlow XR technology which ensures on-screen motion remains smooth and clear. The television’s refresh rate is locked at 60Hz, which is a little disappointing. Granted only a small handful of PS5 and Xbox Series X games offer 120Hz support, so this shouldn’t be a deal-breaker for most people.

If you’re looking to replace your main television then you really can’t go wrong with this fantastic 65-inch model from Sony, especially at such a can’t-miss price. If you’re not completely sold and want to see some alternative options, check out our best cheap TVs roundup.