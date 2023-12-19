Hurry! The iPad Air just hit an all-time low price — and it's the best tabet we've tested

It's nearly Christmas, and Best Buy just came out with a truly incredible holiday deal. That means now's the time to treat yourself or a loved one to the best tablet we've reviewed.

Right now the 5th Gen iPad Air (WiFi/64GB) is just $479 at Best Buy, which is $120 off this excellent tablet. This also beatsAmazon's current asking price of $499. However, you need to hurry — this sale ends tomorrow morning at 1 a.m. ET.

10.9" iPad Air (64GB/2022): was $599 now $479 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! The 2022 iPad Air is the cheapest it's ever been right now and a great last-minute deal. In our iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets. It features 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), powerful M1 CPU, 12MP wide (rear) camera, 12MP ultra wide front camera with Center Stage support, USB-C charging and Magic Keyboard support.

Price check: $499 @ Amazon

We rank the iPad Air as the best tablet on the market. This excellent device ticks every box — it has a beautiful 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, over 10 hours of battery life and very fast performance thanks to its M1 chip. Sure, it's not as powerful as the iPad Pro, but unless you're a serious photo or video editor who wants to work on the go, the iPad Air can handle everything you throw at it.

We put this tablet to the test in our iPad Air 2022 review. It blazed through everyday tasks like browsing and streaming in our tests, even when multitasking between multiple apps and tabs. Even graphically demanding games like Genshin Impact were no match for this tablet's performance.

The iPad Air 2022 makes a great replacement for a smaller laptop. Typing on the roomy Magic Keyboard ($259) feels responsive, as does using the trackpad. The Magic Keyboard also doubles as stand that keeps the tablet sturdy when you're working or watching content on the go. There's no arguing that the Magic Keyboard is an excellent accessory, but it is expensive.

Now that the iPad Air has fallen to its lowest price ever, I highly recommend picking one up. But if you're looking for more options, check out our iPad deals coverage.