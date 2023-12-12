Hurry! My favorite kayak is just $107 ahead of the holidays

Have you ever dreamed of taking to the water in your very own boat? Maybe you live in a small apartment building, like me, or maybe you're not a multi-millionaire (also like me). Whatever the case, the barrier to boat ownership, whether kayaks or yachts, is annoyingly steep.

But I've got a cheat code to get you out on the water for minimal dough and hassle. Best of all, you don't need a car to move it or a garage to store it. I'm talking, of course, about the Challenger K1 inflatable kayak.

Ahead of the holidays, the affordable yet mightier-than-the-Minnow Intex Challenger K1 kayak is just $107, marked down from $169 through Amazon. That's a savings of 37%. Say hello to boat ownership, "millennial style."

Intex Challenger K1 Kayak deal

Intex Challenger K1 Kayak: was $169 now $107 @ Amazon

Intex has been in the inflatable boat (and mattress) game for longer than most. More importantly, their products are darn reliable. I've owned several Challenger K1 kayaks for nearly a decade, and aside from one small patch job, these inflatable bad boys are still going strong in the waters around Seattle and the greater Pacific Northwest.

Why I love the Challenger K1 Kayak

When I first moved to Seattle, Washington, nearly a decade ago, I was blown away by the natural surroundings, especially the lakes, rivers, canals and cuts that divide the city geographically but also connect it to the greater Pacific Ocean. However, I was bummed to find out that renting a kayak for even one day would set me back a cool $50. With no place to store one (and little funds to acquire even a used one), I initially gave up on my nautical hopes of sea-level exploration. That is until I discovered the Challenger K1 kayak from Intex.

These relatively lightweight and affordable inflatable kayaks are one of my favorite pieces of outdoor gear to show off. Each fits into a large duffel bag when deflated and weighs about 25 pounds. They can also be assembled in as little as ten minutes with some practice, which means you can pretty much launch them anywhere your arms will carry them.

The vessel itself is rated to carry up to 220 pounds, cargo+passenger, and features a dual-chamber hull design to limit any chance of sinkage. The package comes with a carry case, a set of collapsible paddles, an inflatable seat and more. All you need to provide is a properly certified flotation device to wear on your next aquatic adventure!

Is the Intex Challenger K1 Kayak legit?

Don't worry, I was hesitant about the idea of an inflatable kayak at first too. But after paddling through strong Puget Sound currents — which I don't advise — and hauling butt through narrow choppy straights (full of revelrous power boaters), which I also don't advise this, I'm beyond confident in the durability of the small but mighty K1.

I've smashed into rocks, docks, sandy beaches and crocs. Okay, not the last one. But the point still stands, these kayaks are legit. Moreover, in nine and a half years, I've taken close to 25 friends out on adventures aboard my small flotilla of K1s. No one has sunk yet. (Knock on wood).