Hurry! Google's 2nd gen Nest Hub just dropped to $54

Deals on smart home devices are usually easy to spot throughout the year, however, impressive discounts are a bit trickier to find. But if you're looking to score a deal on some of the best Google Home compatible devices out there, we've got you covered.



Right now, Best Buy has the second-gen Google Nest Hub on sale for just $54.99. This deal takes a generous 45% off, which makes it one of the top Best Buy deals this week. Make sure to hurry though, as stock is limited.

Google Nest Hub (2nd gen): was $99 now $54 @ Best Buy

This deal takes a whole $45 off, saving you nearly half the original price. The second-gen Google Nest Hub features a 7-inch smart display and built-in speakers. This device also offers support for some of the best streaming services out there, including Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu and more.

The second-gen Nest Hub is one of Google's latest releases, having arrived just earlier last year. This handy device features a 7-inch touch screen, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and support for some of the best streaming services available. So you can catch up with your favorite movies and TV shows from Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu and more straight from the Nest Hub.

It has Google Assistant already built-in and the device also works with Nest, Hue and other compatible devices, meaning it could be a great addition to your already existing Google smart home setup.

In our Google Home Hub review, we were impressed with easy phone calling, centralized smart home control and seamless integration with other Google devices. And although its compact size is not ideal for watching movies and the audio still has room for improvement, overall, the Google Nest Hub still makes for a great alternative for those looking for a smart display.

The Google Nest Hub is available in four gorgeous finishes: Charcoal, Mist, Sand and Chalk. The good news is that the above deal applies to all color options.



Overall, this deal is an absolute steal so it's definitely worth considering. Just make sure to act fast if your serious, because savings of this kind don't tend to last long.