Hurry! Every Galaxy S23 is on sale from $699 — here are the best deals

For some students, a new smartphone is an essential part of back to school shopping. Fortunately, there are plenty of cell phone deals happening this week for every budget. One of my favorite deals comes from Best Buy.

For a limited time, Best Buy is knocking up to $300 off all Galaxy S23 series smartphones. After discount, prices start as low as $699, which is one of the best back to school sales I've seen this week and one of the cheapest Galaxy S23 deals of all time. Best Buy isn't the only retailer with phone deals. Amazon and Samsung are also offering discounts of their own, although the latter requires that you trade-in an older phone. Below I've rounded up the best deals happening now.

Samsung Galaxy S23: was $799 now $699 @ Best Buy

Save $100! Best Buy is knocking $100 off all Galaxy S23 purchases. The S23 features a 6.1-inch AMOLED 2340 x 1080 display, 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto (3x zoom) accompanied by a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S23 review we called it a big enough performance boost for other Android phone users to consider Samsung's latest flagship. (Although Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 owners may want to hold on the upgrade).

Price check: $745 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung | $699 @ Amazon

Which Galaxy S23 phone is right for you?

Samsung's Galaxy S series includes the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 ($799.99), 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus ($999.99), and the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra ($1,199.99). Which phone you get depends on your needs and budget.

If you're looking for raw power, the S23 Ultra is the way to go. With its powerful 200MP camera, upgradable RAM/storage, and built-in S Pen, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the clear winner in Samsung's lineup. It also justifies its price tag, as we've named it the best phone you can buy right now.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus have a lot in common with each other, although the Plus offers a boost in screen size, battery, and storage over the base-model S23. Make sure to read our Galaxy S23 vs Galaxy S23 Plus vs Galaxy S23 Ultra comparison for a complete breakdown of Samsung's new flagships.