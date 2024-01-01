Hurry! Beats Studio Pro headphones are currently $170 off in the new year sales

After a busy holiday period, there is nothing like getting lost in some great music, and what better way to enjoy it than with a pair of Beats wireless earbuds and headphones?

These are some of the most desirable on the market, but at the full asking price, they can often feel out of reach. However, now is your chance to upgrade as there is 49% off the Beats Studio Pro headphones that launched earlier this year.

The Beats Studio Pro noise-canceling headphones are $179 at Amazon. With iconic styling, signature Beats' sound, strong noise cancelation and long battery life it's a bargain price.

This isn't the first time they've been at this price and they dropped to $169 in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, but this is their cheapest price right now. Best Buy offers the same deal.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $179 @ Amazon

Designed to bring back that thumping bass Beats is known for, the Studio Pro come with improved active noise cancelation and boosted battery life (40 hours with ANC turned off, and 24 hours with it on). They offer spatial audio support and come with a strong brand look, but our Beats Studio Pro review found the clamping force high, which may affect comfort levels for some wearers.

Price check: $179 @ Best Buy

When they were first released our Beats Studio Pro review mentioned that these are a fantastic follow-up to the Beats Studio3 Wireless with an iconic design and impressive sound quality.

The wireless headphones boast a 40-hour battery life if you don't need the active noise cancellation and it gets to four hours of playback from a 10-minute charge, which is perfect if you forget to charge them before leaving for work.

One of the most impressive and important parts of the Beats Studio Pro headphones is their versatile connectivity with Bluetooth 5.3 with SBC and AAC support. Sadly, there's no support for aptX Adaptive or LDAC connectivity for high-quality audio streams from the best Android phones, but there's a 3.5mm jack socket for wired connections as well as a USB-C port.

The noise cancelation is strong enough to block someone chatting in the background, which is great for a busy train ride or coffee shop, and it has a transparency mode that lets you hear what's happening around you without having to take your headphones off.