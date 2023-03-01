Huge TV sale at Best Buy knocks Sony 4K OLED TV to $799

As someone who just purchased an OLED TV back in November, I can assure you that once you go OLED — you'll never want to go back. If you're looking to make the jump to OLED, Best Buy is offering an epic deal right now.

For a limited time, you can get the Sony 48-inch Bravia A9S 4K OLED TV on sale for $799 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That's $200 off and one of the best OLED TV deals I've ever seen for a Sony TV.

Get a gorgeous and compact Sony OLED with the 48-inch Bravia A9S Android TV. This 2020 model puts incredible picture quality into a size that's perfect for smaller rooms and gaming setups, but still delivers plenty of smarts, with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Chromecast built in. You also get HDR10/HLG/Dolby Vision support, 120Hz refresh rate, and four HDMI ports (two of which support HDMI 2.1).

If there's one thing I would flag about this deal is that Sony has discontinued this 2020 model. Likewise, this isn't the cheapest OLED TV available now. That honor goes to the LG 48-inch A2 OLED currently on sale for $599 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). (That's just $30 shy of its all-time price low). However, if you've always wanted a Sony OLED, but were held back by price — this is the deal for you.

We haven't reviewed this specific TV, but on paper it offers everything you could want. That includes Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Chromecast built in. You also get HDR10/HLG/Dolby Vision support, a 120Hz refresh rate, and four HDMI ports — two of which support HDMI 2.1.

