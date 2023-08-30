Holy cow! Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is $400 off right now at Best Buy

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the best foldable phone you can buy right now. It's particularly great if you're buying your first foldable or if you like the idea of owning a smartphone that can double as a tablet in a pinch.

For a limited time, you can get the Galaxy Z Fold 5 for $1,399.99 at Best Buy. That's $400 off and one of the best Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals we've seen. You'll even get a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with your phone purchase.

Galaxy Z Fold 5: was $1,799 now $1,399 @ Best Buy

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the best mobile for anyone looking for a phone and tablet combo. In our Galaxy Z Fold 5 review, we welcomed the phone's thinner/lighter design and multitasking capabilities, but find it's a good phone only if it's your first foldable or if you're upgrading from a much older foldable. It features a 7.6-inch QXGA+ (2176 x 1812) Dynamic AMOLED inner display w/ 120Hz refresh, 6.2-inch HD+ (2316 x 904) Dynamic AMOLED 2X outer display w/ 60Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. On the rear you get a 50MP f/1.8 main wide-angle lens, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and 10MP f/2.4 telephoto lens. Selfie cams include a 10MP f/2.2 outer lens and 4MP f/1.8 inner lens.

Price check: $1,000 trade-in credit @ Samsung | $1,799 @ Amazon

Before we get into the details of the phone, it's worth noting that you can get up to $1,000 off the Galaxy Z Fold 5 at Samsung via trade-in. As part of its Labor Day sales, Samsung is also offering a free storage upgrade to the 512GB model. If you don't have a phone to trade in, Best Buy's deal is the lowest price you'll find.

As for the phone itself, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the best foldable on the market. In our Galaxy Z Fold 5 review, we welcomed the phone's thinner/lighter design and multitasking capabilities. After spending more than a week with the phone, we also hailed it the ultimate gaming phone.

For first-person shooters like Modern Combat 5, you're able to better see enemies hiding in the background because of the larger screen. Meanwhile, in strategy games like Age of Origins, you'll able to see much more of the world map than on traditional slates — all while rendering the cities and troops smoothly. Even when there's heavy action on the screen, it manages to keep a steady frame rate. Games also look buttery smooth thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate.

It's worth noting that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 has the same camera specs as the Z Fold 4, but the image quality has improved and it more than holds its own against the Pixel Fold — except in low light. The triple rear camera system includes a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide and a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. You also get a 10MP selfie camera up front and a low-res under-display camera on the inner display.

Overall, we'd recommend this phone to anyone buying their first foldable or anyone upgrading from an older foldable. For more deals, check out our guide to the best Samsung promo codes.