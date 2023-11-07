Here's 10 early Black Friday deals I'd buy this week in Australia

Black Friday 2023 is only a few weeks away, but we're already seeing some excellent savings from Australia's major retailers ahead of the big sales event.

Sure, some of these items may get even cheaper once the event officially kicks off on Friday, November 24, but if you don't want to wait that long, you can rest assured knowing that these prices are still very good.

So far, we've seen prices slashed on items like TVs, smartphones, headphones, vacuums, laptops and more. For instance, you can save a huge AU$1,045 on LG's excellent 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV, bringing the price down to just AU$3,250 at Appliance Central ahead of Black Friday.

Last week, we spotlighted a fantastic deal that's still available on Google's Pixel 7 Pro, which has received an amazing discount following the release the new 8th gen model, bringing its price down to just AU$899 at JB Hi-Fi, which is a saving of AU$400.

These are just some of the great deals we're already seeing in the lead-up to Black Friday, and we expect to see many more before the sale has even started. As always, we recommend you check in often with Tom's Guide, as we'll keep pointing you towards the best online deals. Enough talk — here are 10 early Black Friday deals I'd buy this week in Australia.

Best early Black Friday deals right now

Apple iPhone 14 (128GB) | AU$1,399 AU$1,297 at Amazon (save AU$102) The iPhone 15 is out now, but that doesn't mean you should overlook the iPhone 14, which is still a powerhouse of a device. Right now, Amazon has slashed the price of the 128GB, which is now AU$1,297 in all colour options — a discount of AU$102.

Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G (128GB) | AU$1,299 AU$899 at JB Hi-Fi (save AU$400) Although it's recently been superseded by the pricier Pixel 8 Pro, last year's Pixel 7 Pro is still an excellent phone, boasting a refined design, good battery capacity and a terrific camera. Now discounted to just AU$899 ahead of Black Friday, which is AU$400 cheaper than the RRP and AU$800 cheaper than this year's equivalent model.

Sony WH-1000XM4 | AU$549 AU$377 at Amazon (save AU$172) While the Sony's WH-1000XM4 has been succeeded by the XM5, the former is arguably a better purchase for most people, thanks to its lower price point. It's still one of the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy, offering excellent sound quality, class-leading noise cancellation and a foldable design for more compact storage. Admittedly, it's been a couple years since the XM4 has hit its lowest price, so there's a chance this price won't change much on Black Friday proper.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II | AU$429.95 AU$299 at Amazon (save AU$130.95) Despite the fact that they've since been outpaced by Bose's own QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, the QC Earbuds II are still fantastic, offering best-in-class noise cancellation and stunning sound quality. Amazon has currently slashed the price on these buds to just AU$299 in all colour options, which is a saving of AU$130.95 from the RRP.

Nintendo Switch OLED | AU$549.95 AU$459 at The Gamesmen eBay (save AU$90.95) If you're hyped about all things Zelda, this Tears of the Kingdom-themed Nintendo Switch OLED might be up your alley. Score a tidy AU$90.95 off the RRP when you use the code HGTSAVE at checkout. Please note, this deal is for the console only, and does not include a copy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (Gen 8) | i9 / 32GB RAM / 1TB SSD / RTX 4070 | AU$4,599 AU$2,899 at Lenovo (save AU$1,700) If you're after a powerful gaming laptop, this deal on Lenovo's Legion Pro 7i is worth considering, thanks to a massive AU$1,700 discount. In terms of specs, it's got an Intel i9-13900HX processor and Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU, which should offer terrific performance for even the newest games.

Google Nest Doorbell (battery) | AU$329 AU$229 at Amazon (save AU$100) Looking for a smart doorbell with camera? The battery-powered Google Nest Doorbell is a terrific no-fuss option, as you won't need an electrician for installation. Not only can it tell the difference between people, packages and vehicles, it will also learn to recognise certain people, allowing it to notify you that someone familiar is at the door. Now discounted by AU$100 at Amazon.

Shark Steam Mop S1000 | AU$259 AU$99 at Myer (save AU$160) A whopping 61% discount means you can take care of spring cleaning by making sure your floors are not just clean, but disinfected and stain-free by using the power of steam. It takes about 30 seconds for the steam to build up once you've filled its tank and switched it on, but after that you're ready to mop. The mop pads are washable and there are two in the box for you to switch our conveniently.

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute | AU$1,449 AU$999 at Myer (save AU$450) Powerful suction, plus a cleaning head that's dedicated to lighting up the dust on your floor — this Dyson vacuum is arguably one of the best money can buy. It's expensive at full price, but this AU$450 discount makes it a bit more enticing. We're hoping this will be cheaper come Black Friday but there are no guarantees. Also available at Dyson for the same price.