Helix Memorial Day Sale cuts up to $350 off its award-winning mattresses

Memorial Day is just days away — but we've been seeing several Memorial Day mattress sales go live ahead of the holiday. That includes Helix, which produces some of the best mattresses for restful, comfortable sleep.

Right now, you can save $350 on Helix mattress of $2,950 or more (opens in new tab) via coupon code "MDSALE350". You'll also get a pair of Dream Pillows included free (opens in new tab) with purchase. If you don't intend to spend that much, Helix is offering tiered discounts so you can still score savings on smaller purchases, too.

As Helix mattress sales (opens in new tab) go, this is a strong one. By comparison, we saw maximum discounts of up to $200 during its Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions last year. The offer doesn't quite drop Helix's mattresses to the cheapest we've ever seen - last year a queen size Helix Midnight dropped to $999, as opposed to $1,099 now, but with inflation pushing up mattress prices across the industry, it's still a welcome discount.

Below are all Helix's ongoing money-off discounts (apply any of these codes at checkout)...

Helix Memorial Day Sale coupons

If you're worried about purchasing a mattress online sight unseen, Helix provides a 100-night risk-free trial so you can be sure it's right for you. Don't love it? Helix will issue a full refund and cover the cost of return shipping before the trial period is over.

Here are some of the best deals from the Helix Memorial Day Sale...

Best Helix Memorial Day Mattress deals

(opens in new tab) Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress: from $1,199 $1,099 plus 2 free pillows at Helix Sleep (opens in new tab)

The Luxe edition of the Helix Midnight mattress boasts zoned lumbar support, a quilted pillow top and your choice of hypoallergenic cooling covers. It also features a longer warranty period than the original Helix Midnight (15 years). Save between $100 and $150 after coupon, depending on the size you choose.

(opens in new tab) Helix Plus Mattress: from $949 $849 plus 2 free pillows at Helix Sleep (opens in new tab)

The Helix Plus has an extra layer of high density foam, which makes it ideal for tall or heavy sleepers who need maximum support. Targeted pressure relief, reinforced coils and a choice of two types of cooling covers make this an excellent option for individuals who need something durable yet comfortable. After applicable discounts, prices range from $849 for a twin (reg. $949) to $1,999 for a king (was $2,199). A 15-year warranty applies.

(opens in new tab) Helix Dusk Luxe Mattress: from $1,199 $1,099 plus 2 free pillows (opens in new tab)

Back and stomach sleepers, this one is for you. This medium-firm mattress has extra support courtesy of Helix Dynamic Foam for an even loft that won't throw off alignment. A queen Helix Dusk Luxe retails for $2,049, but apply coupon code "MDSALE200" to cut it to $1,849. Your purchase will be backed by a 15-year warranty.

Meanwhile, Birch by Helix is offering a Memorial Day sale of its own with up to $400 off its Birch Natural Mattress plus two free pillows. It's a fantastic way to save on one of the best organic mattresses around.