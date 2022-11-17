Google Black Friday deals live now: $19 Chromecast, $150 off Pixel 7 Pro and more

Google's finally got in on the Black Friday deals action with a host of impressive discounts on its latest and greatest phones, wearables and more.

Top of our picks are some of the top Black Friday phone deals we've seen so far, with the Pixel 7 down to $499 (opens in new tab), the Pixel 7 Pro for $749 (opens in new tab) and the Pixel 6a slashed to $299 (opens in new tab).

There are also good offers to be had elsewhere in the Google Store, like the Pixel Watch being reduced to $299 (opens in new tab) and the Chromecast with Google TV (4K) down to $40 (opens in new tab). Read on for more details on the top deals and a few other Google Store discounts that you may be interested in too.

The best Google Store Black Friday deals right now

(opens in new tab) Chromecast with Google TV (HD): was $29 now $19 @ Google (opens in new tab)

One of our favorite streaming devices, the Chromecast with Google TV offers an intiutive interface and provides easy access to all of the best streaming services, complete with HDR support. It also offers personal recommendations and lets you find stuff to watch via voice using the Google Assistant button.



(opens in new tab) Chromecast with Google TV (4K): was $50 now $40 @ Google (opens in new tab)

Google's enhanced streaming device offers 4K resolution for the latest TVs and is $10 off right now through Google. In addition to HDR support for better colors and detail, the Chromecast with Google TV 4K delivers fast streaming performance and lets you control your smart home devices.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7: was $599 now $499 @ Google (opens in new tab)

Google's new Pixel comes with a very good dual camera system, a bright and colorful display and a powerful and smart Tensor G2 chipset. It's one of the best value offers in smartphones, now only cheaper. This is a steal at $499.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 Pro: was $899 now $749 @ Google (opens in new tab)

The top Pixel 7 model gets a stunning QHD 120Hz display, some of the best cameras we've ever tested — including a 5x telephoto zoom — and Google's very best software tricks that you can't get on any other Android.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6a: was $449 now $299 @ Google (opens in new tab)

If you want the cheapest possible Google phone, then take advantage of this Pixel 6a offer. It comes with a powerful Tensor chipset, a bright screen and some fantastic photography abilities all in a tiny package.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel Watch: was $349 now $299 @ Google (opens in new tab)

Google's first wearable is perfect for sporty users thanks to its Fitbit-tuned tracking, and comes with just as many Android integration and Google Assistant tricks as you'd hope.

Other Google Store deals

Beyond those top deals, what else can you find for cheaper than usual at the Google Store? Well, you can get the Google Pixel Buds Pro for $150 (was $200), or the Pixel Buds A for $64 (opens in new tab) (was $99) if you're in need of some Pixel-friendly true wireless earbuds.

The Google Pixel Buds Pro. (Image credit: Alex Bracetti/Future)

Users looking to set up a smart home system may be interested in the Nest Hub for $50 (opens in new tab) (was $100) or the enhanced Nest Hub Max for $164 (opens in new tab) (was $229) to act as the nerve center of your connected devices, while users with a system already up and running could add to it with a Nest Thermostat for $89 (opens in new tab) (was $130), a Nest Cam (battery) for $119 (opens in new tab) (was $179) or a Nest Doorbell (battery) for $119 (opens in new tab) (was $179).

The Google Nest Hub Max. (Image credit: Future)

And if you need some improved home network capacity, Google can help there too. The Nest Wifi router starts at $199 (opens in new tab) (was $169), while a single Nest Wifi point is going for $99 (opens in new tab) (was $149).

The Nest Wifi router. (Image credit: Google)

There are more deals to be had this holiday season than just Google ones though. Take a look at our main Black Friday deals hub for the best of all offers we've found so far.