Get $1,200 off Casper’s best cooling mattress for hot sleepers — ends soon!

A cooling mattress is a great investment for hot sleepers who wake up throughout the night kicking off the covers, and today you can save up to $1,200 on the best mattress of 2023 for hot sleepers, the Casper Wave Hybrid Snow. Head to Casper's time-limited sale and you can save 30% on the Wave Hybrid Snow, with a queen size down to $2,156 (was $3,595), saving you over $1,000. The largest size has the $1,200 saving.
The Casper Wave Hybrid Snow mattress is one of the best cooling mattresses money can buy, thanks to its various cooling technologies, plus perforated foam providing maximum airflow, and a cool-to-the-touch cover. When creating our Casper Wave Hybrid Snow mattress review, our testers awarded it a 5/5 score for temperature regulation, plus near-perfect scores for motion isolation and back sleeper comfort.
The Wave Hybrid Snow also comes with a 100-night sleep trial and free shipping, but the 10 year warranty is on the skimpy side for a bed of this price. This 30% Casper mattress deal matches what we saw during Black Friday (and other months it's around 20% off), so now really is your last chance to get Casper's best cooling bed for a big chunk less.
Casper Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress
Was: from $3,095
Now: from $2,166.50 at Casper
Saving: Up to $1,259
Summary: The Casper Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress is an upgrade from both the Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress and the Casper Snow mattress, sleeping six degrees cooler than the Wave Hybrid. Our reviewers found the temperature regulation to be superb, praising its breathable foam coated in cooling gel, heat-wicking bands, and trademark QuickCool cover. Our testers also deemed it the best hybrid mattress for couples who overheat in bed, as its motion isolation will leave sleepers undisturbed by a restless partner's movements. its medium-firm rating also makes it suitable for most sleepers, but it supports back sleepers especially. However, it may be a little too firm for lighter bodies, and testers said the edge support could use some improvement after experiencing some roll. However, this is one of the best mattresses out there for hot sleepers, back sleepers and bed sharers.
Benefits: Free shipping | 10-year warranty | 100-night trial
Price history: The current 30% off deal matches Casper's Black Friday deal, and offers 10% more savings than the evergreen deal on this model. While the MSRP has been raised since the Wave Hybrid Snow's debut in 2021, the price drop still makes it cheaper than previous deals.