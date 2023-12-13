Get $1,200 off Casper’s best cooling mattress for hot sleepers — ends soon!

A cooling mattress is a great investment for hot sleepers who wake up throughout the night kicking off the covers, and today you can save up to $1,200 on the best mattress of 2023 for hot sleepers, the Casper Wave Hybrid Snow. Head to Casper's time-limited sale and you can save 30% on the Wave Hybrid Snow, with a queen size down to $2,156 (was $3,595), saving you over $1,000. The largest size has the $1,200 saving.

The Casper Wave Hybrid Snow mattress is one of the best cooling mattresses money can buy, thanks to its various cooling technologies, plus perforated foam providing maximum airflow, and a cool-to-the-touch cover. When creating our Casper Wave Hybrid Snow mattress review, our testers awarded it a 5/5 score for temperature regulation, plus near-perfect scores for motion isolation and back sleeper comfort.

The Wave Hybrid Snow also comes with a 100-night sleep trial and free shipping, but the 10 year warranty is on the skimpy side for a bed of this price. This 30% Casper mattress deal matches what we saw during Black Friday (and other months it's around 20% off), so now really is your last chance to get Casper's best cooling bed for a big chunk less.