Game on! Microsoft Xbox Series X hits lowest price on Prime Day — but not from Amazon

Finding a good price for the Xbox Series X takes some doing, but we think we've found the very best one you're likely to spot this Amazon Prime Day. What's interesting is this deal doesn't come from Amazon — it's nestled away in Dell's online store.

For a limited time, you can get the Xbox Series X for $449 at Dell which is $50 off its regular price and the lowest price we've seen for Microsoft's best console. If you'd still rather not part with that amount of cash, you can get the Xbox Series S for $243 at Amazon and still enjoy the likes of Forza, Halo and Gears of War.

Xbox Series X: was $499 now $449 at Dell

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's flagship console and the machine going toe-to-toe with Sony's PS5. It features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and a Blu-ray drive. This stylish black box can run games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second without breaking a sweat. It's our Editor's Choice console and represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts.

Although Amazon Prime Day 2023 is offering up some of the best video games deals going right now, and that includes Xbox Series X games and accessories. But this deal is actually better if you're just interested in the console.

In fact, this $50 discount takes the Series X down to the lowest price we've ever seen and given we're well into the second day of Prime Day, it's unclear how long Dell's deal will remain available.

If you need any convincing about taking the plunge on Microsoft's console, our Xbox Series X review called the XSX the "pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts." High praise indeed and if you've waited until now to buy, then you'll be able to enjoy a much better roster of games to play, including enhanced versions of some of the best Xbox One games.

One of the XSX's standout titles is Halo Infinite, a semi-open-world game in the legendary Xbox franchise where you can tackle a variety of missions and tasks in any order you like and in a manner of ways such as sniping down enemies from afar of charging in with a huge Scorpion tank. If that's not to your tastes, then check out our list of the best Xbox Series X games for more recommendations.

Performance-wise, the XSX packs a fast SSD and 4K resolution gaming with game performance that sits around 60 fps. It's not cheap, but undercuts an equivalent gaming PC and can also tap into Xbox Cloud Gaming on top, making it a superbly versatile machine.

As mentioned above, we've no way of knowing how long Dell's offer will last so we'd recommend moving quickly to take advantage. That being said, if you're of a different gaming persuasion you may want to peruse the best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals here or the best Prime Day PS5 deals here. Finally, if you want to search for a specific deal but just don't have the time, you could try asking the Tom's Guide Prime Day AI chatbot to do the hard work for you.