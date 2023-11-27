Forget Amazon — Save 80% on Asics with these impressive Target Cyber Monday sales starting at just $10

Sure, Amazon Cyber Monday is kicking off right now, but Target has some incredible discounts on the best Asics running gear during the sales. So if you fancy branching out to other retailers, head to Target for some unmissable Asics Cyber Monday deals while they last.

For example, Asics The New Strong sports bra was $50 and is now $10 @ Target, which is a staggering 80% off. That's one of the lowest prices we've seen so far. You can also save $71 on the Asics Actibreeze training jacket for a limited time.

And that's not all, as Target is running more deals on Asics fitness gear as we move full steam into Cyber Monday. Here are some of the top savings you can make.

Asics Cyber Monday deals at Target worth running for

Asics (men's) packable jacket running Apparel: was $55 now $29 @ Target

Save on the packable jacket for runners. Lightweight and quick-drying, the highly functional Asics jacket is perfect for on-the-move outdoor workouts and packs away neatly into its own pocket.

Asics (men's) Actibreeze Jacquard training jacket: was $130 now $59 @ Target

Save $71 on the training jacket backed by science. Studies performed at ASICS Institute of Sport Science found that ACTIBREEZE™ technology's cooling properties coupled with the jacquard back panel help 'keep you feeling cool and comfortable during your workouts.' You've also got slit pockets for phone and headphone storage.

Asics (women's) 7/8 tights running apparel: was $60 now $19 @ Target

The 7/8 running pants use soft fabric that delivers moisture management properties. Buyers have complimented the secure fit, high-quality material and superb comfort levels. You're in safe hands.

Asics (women's) The New Strong sports bra: was $50 now $10 @ Target

80% off isn't a bad way to kick off the Cyber Monday sales. The redesigned range uses sustainable manufacturing methods and the lead designer based the look of the 1992 ASICS Apparel to create classic looks. You can shop in a range of sizes.

Asics (women's) The New Strong training pullover: was $50 now $24 @ Target

This pullover is made from effective moisture-wicking properties and a reflective ASICS Spiral that increases visibility. The repurposed range uses sustainable methods to make using recycled materials to improve its carbon footprint.

Asics (men's) Thermopolis winter tights: was $70 now $39 @ Target

Available in black and blue, these winter tights are perfect for outdoor training as the days become darker and colder. The mid-weight layer features an advanced knit fabric to retain heat, and a zippered pocket on the back waistband helps store small essentials.

ASICS Women's DYNABLAST 2 Running Shoes: was $100 now $59 @ Target

If you've been waiting for Cyber Monday to upgrade your running shoes, these are a good pair to shop. Sure, they probably won't arrive in time for your Turkey Trot, but they contain Asics' FF BLAST midsole foam for a bouncy underfoot experience.

Asics Gel-Contend 7 running shoe: was $65 now $49 @ Target

Using GEL Technology for brilliant shock absorption and cushioning, these shoes feel plush underfoot. The deal comes in a range of colorways and sizes, so be sure to check what you need for the relevant discount before purchasing.

If these deals don't suit you, we've also headed back to Amazon to round up our 15 best Asics running shoe Cyber Monday deals, which include the Gel-Nimbus 24 running shoe and 25 models.

As a brand, Asics has won a top-shelf place when it comes to quality design, breathability and comfort. I wear a lot of Asics running gear and find the secure fit and supreme cushioning in the Asics running shoes highly addictive. The sports bras are super supportive too, and while I can't speak on the men's apparel, ratings across both Amazon and Target report that clothes are true to size and offer plenty of comfort.

Thanks to the Target Cyber Monday sales, you can snap up high-quality discounts saving you over 60% on some apparel. Remember to keep an eye on our main deals page, as well as the best The North Face deals if you're currently hashing out a new winter wardrobe full of running gear. Is wet weather dampening your training plans? Here's how to stay dry with one of our writer's favorite wet weather gear recommendations.