Epic gaming laptop deal — get an RTX 30-powered laptop for $799

One of the least expensive RTX laptop deals we've seen

MSI Katana laptop
(Image credit: Future)

Gaming laptops are in high demand this time of year. If you're still looking for the right deal, Adorama has an epic sale you can't miss. 

For a limited time, Adorama has the MSI Katana GF66 Gaming Laptop w/ RTX 3050 on sale for $799. Plus, it comes with a free MSI Urban Raider Gaming Backpack ($99 value). Excluding the backpacke, that's $250 off and one of the least-expensive RTX 3050 rigs we've seen. It's also one of the best Green Monday deals we've seen today. 

We've seen some epic gaming laptop deals, but this one has to be one of the best. Adorama has the MSI Katana GF66 on sale for $799. It includes a 15.6-inch 144Hz 1080p IPS LCD, Core i5-11400H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an RTX 3050 GPU. Plus, you also get a free MSI Urban Raider Gaming Backpack. 

View Deal

This laptop configuration features a 15.6-inch 144Hz 1080p IPS LCD, Core i5-11400H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an RTX 3050 GPU. It's an ideal machine for the casual gamer who doesn't need record-breaking speeds. But we especially like this deal because of its price. Rarely do you see RTX 30 gaming rigs priced this low. 

This deal also comes with a free MSI laptop backpack ($99 value). The backpack fits up to a 17-inch laptop and features a water resistant exterior. It also has a padded main compartment and multiple interior pockets.  

Make sure to follow our laptop deals coverage for the best deals of the holiday season. 

As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
