Epic gaming laptop deal — get an RTX 30-powered laptop for $799

Gaming laptops are in high demand this time of year. If you're still looking for the right deal, Adorama has an epic sale you can't miss.

For a limited time, Adorama has the MSI Katana GF66 Gaming Laptop w/ RTX 3050 on sale for $799. Plus, it comes with a free MSI Urban Raider Gaming Backpack ($99 value). Excluding the backpacke, that's $250 off and one of the least-expensive RTX 3050 rigs we've seen. It's also one of the best Green Monday deals we've seen today.

It includes a 15.6-inch 144Hz 1080p IPS LCD, Core i5-11400H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an RTX 3050 GPU. Plus, you also get a free MSI Urban Raider Gaming Backpack.

This laptop configuration features a 15.6-inch 144Hz 1080p IPS LCD, Core i5-11400H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an RTX 3050 GPU. It's an ideal machine for the casual gamer who doesn't need record-breaking speeds. But we especially like this deal because of its price. Rarely do you see RTX 30 gaming rigs priced this low.

This deal also comes with a free MSI laptop backpack ($99 value). The backpack fits up to a 17-inch laptop and features a water resistant exterior. It also has a padded main compartment and multiple interior pockets.

