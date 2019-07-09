Early Prime Day Deal: Take $160 Off Xbox One X Bundle

Prime Day isn't the only major sale happening in July. Amazon's biggest rival, Walmart, is also slashing prices and today it's beating Amazon at its own game.

For a limited time, Walmart has the Xbox One X PUBG Bundle on sale for $339.99. That's $160 off Microsoft's direct price and it's also $26 under Amazon's current sale price. (You can get the bundle with NBA 2K19 for the same price).

For further comparison, the Xbox One X dropped to $389 on Black Friday, so this deal easily tops that previous price low as well. It's possible it may be cheaper on Prime Day, but we don't see it being significantly cheaper. (Today's deal is already $15 shy of the Xbox One X's all-time price low back in April).

The Xbox One X supports native 4K gaming as well as UDH 4K Blu-rays. Make sure to check out our list of the best Xbox One games to build out your library.