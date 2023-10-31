Early Black Friday smartwatch deals — 7 deals I'd buy now

Want to kit your wrist out with some new tech bling? Black Friday sales season is the time to do so. And the deals are getting started early this year, with a bunch of reductions on some of the best smartwatches we've reviewed.

I'm a deals writer for Tom's Guide, and I'm determined to help you sort the best deals from the rest. If you're an iPhone user, you can currently get the Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm) for $389 at Amazon. This deal takes $10 off our choice for the best smartwatch on the market. For Android fans, I'd recommend getting the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (GPS/40mm) for $269 at Amazon. This is best smartwatch for Android users at $30 off its usual price.

There are plenty more smartwatch deals to be found, so keep scrolling for my top picks. If you're looking for more bargains, check out our Black Friday Apple deals coverage.

Early Black Friday Smartwatch deals — Top deals now

Apple Watch SE 2020 (LTE/40mm): was $349 now $149 @ Walmart

The Apple Watch SE (1st gen) is the cheapest Apple smartwatch you can buy right now. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. However, note that a newer Apple Watch SE released in 2022.

Google Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi): was $349 now $199 @ Amazon

The Google Pixel Watch features an AMOLED screen, Wear OS by Google, and Fitbit fitness tracking. It's also water and scratch-resistant and can measure your heart rate, monitor your sleep, and track your heart rhythm with ECG. It's currently $150 off its usual price, so get it now before this deal disappears. However, note that a newer model, the Google Pixel Watch 2 is now available.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm/GPS): was $299 now $269 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is now on sale at Amazon. The latest Galaxy Watch makes meaningful upgrades with a slightly refreshed design, additional fitness and wellness features and a brighter display. But all this new tech doesn't come at the cost of battery life, with the Galaxy Watch 6 still rated for 40 hours on a single charge.

Price check: $269 @ Best Buy

Apple Watch 8 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $319 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch 8 sports a new skin temperature sensor to monitor sleep tracking and cycle tracking. It also comes with new advanced safety features like Crash Detection, which can sense when you've been in a car crash. In our Apple Watch 8 review, we said it provides a great overall smartwatch experience. However, note that the Apple Watch 9 is now available.

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $389 @ Amazon

Apple Watch 9 deals are live and Amazon is taking a modest $10 off. The new watch features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.

Price check: $399 @ Best Buy