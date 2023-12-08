DreamCloud’s epic 50% off mattress sale is back — just $369 for its best hybrid bed!

The epic DreamCloud mattress 50% off flash sale has returned today, marking your last chance to buy one of these top-rated hybrid and memory foam beds for the cheapest price of the year. Head to the brand’s site right now and you can save 50% on the DreamCloud Hybrid with a queen reduced to $665 (was $1,332).

That’s an excellent price for an affordable alternative to this year’s very best mattress overall, the Saatva Classic luxury innerspring hybrid (also on sale but over double the price at $1,695 from Saatva).

The DreamCloud Hybrid is exceptional value for money, offering a similar feel to the Saatva Classic at a fraction of the price. We tested the US and UK versions and both achieved very high test scores, with our reviewers highlighting the immense pressure relief (good for aching joints), the strong motion isolation (good for couples and restless sleepers) and breathable sleep surface (good for keeping hot sleepers cool).

We recommend it more to back and stomach sleepers as it’s on the firmer side of medium-firm, but overall this is an excellent mattress in a box for most people and definitely The One for bed-sharing couples. It comes on a 365-night trial and has a forever warranty, which is superb value at this price point. Don’t miss this!