DreamCloud’s epic 50% off mattress sale is back — just $369 for its best hybrid bed!

The epic DreamCloud mattress 50% off flash sale has returned today, marking your last chance to buy one of these top-rated hybrid and memory foam beds for the cheapest price of the year. Head to the brand’s site right now and you can save 50% on the DreamCloud Hybrid with a queen reduced to $665 (was $1,332).
That’s an excellent price for an affordable alternative to this year’s very best mattress overall, the Saatva Classic luxury innerspring hybrid (also on sale but over double the price at $1,695 from Saatva).
The DreamCloud Hybrid is exceptional value for money, offering a similar feel to the Saatva Classic at a fraction of the price. We tested the US and UK versions and both achieved very high test scores, with our reviewers highlighting the immense pressure relief (good for aching joints), the strong motion isolation (good for couples and restless sleepers) and breathable sleep surface (good for keeping hot sleepers cool).
We recommend it more to back and stomach sleepers as it’s on the firmer side of medium-firm, but overall this is an excellent mattress in a box for most people and definitely The One for bed-sharing couples. It comes on a 365-night trial and has a forever warranty, which is superb value at this price point. Don’t miss this!
The DreamCloud Hybrid at DreamCloud
Was: from $839
Now: from $369 at DreamCloud
Summary: There are two variations of the DreamCloud: the Hybrid and the Memory Foam. We’ve tested the hybrid version and found very little to fault with the mattress, especially at such an affordable price for a luxury mattress. When creating our DreamCloud Mattress review our testers found the bed to be most comfortable for back and stomach sleeping, and those with back pain felt a significant reduction in aches and pains from the first night of sleeping on the DreamCloud Hybrid. It’s one of the best hybrid mattresses on sale this year, and that’s thanks to a great combination of memory foam and coils to deliver top-notch pressure relief and full body support. Those coils make the Hybrid version much more breathable than the DreamCloud Memory Foam (now from $469 at DreamCloud), so we recommend it to hot sleepers. However if you have a lighter weight body and sleep on your side, and you don’t overheat in bed, then choose the DreamCloud Memory Foam instead as it will offer more contouring for your curves when side sleeping.
Benefits: 365-night trial | Forever warranty | Free shipping
Price history: The DreamCloud was last on sale at 50% off in October of this year, in a flash sale that landed before Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For both of those major shopping days and all through Cyber Week the DreamCloud mattress sale offered a 40% discount, so this new flash sale is the best time to buy a DreamCloud mattress for the cheapest price of the year. We don’t expect to see another flash sale from the brand this side of Christmas, so we recommend buying now to secure the cheapest price and delivery before Christmas.