Black Friday gaming chair deals — best early sales

Black Friday gaming chair deals are shaping up to be impressive this year, so if you're on the lookout to score one of the most ergonomic and aesthetically pleasing chairs to elevate your gaming setup, look no further.



Whether you're a veteran or new to PC gaming, most gamers will agree that nothing is more frustrating than waking up with back aches from last night's gaming session. And while a good gaming chair can be the answer to your spine's prayers, it may come at a hefty price. High-quality gaming chairs can start at $200 a piece, so be prepared to put aside a good chunk. The good news is that it pays off in the long-term. Luckily, there's no better time to buy a gaming chair than during the Black Friday deals season.

Black Friday PC gaming deals — best early sales

Some of the deals are already active, meaning you can save big without waiting a whole month until November 26. One of the best gaming chairs, Razer Iskur is currently $100 off at Amazon. And the AutoFull pink gaming chair is also 13% off, saving you $40 in total. But if your gaming session goes on for hours on end, for your back's sake, you might want to invest big into the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022, which is currently $100 off right now.



Below, we've prepared a roundup of the best Black Friday gaming deals that are already active. This page is going to be updated on a regular basis, so if your favorite gaming chair isn't listed below, keep an eye out for more.

Image Razer Iskur: was $499 now $399 @ Amazon

Save $100: The Razer Iskur is one of the best gaming chairs on the market, featuring ergonomic lumbar support system with multi-layered synthetic leather foam cushions. The chair is available in three color options: Razer's signature black & green, black, and dark gray. However, the deal only applies to the first two options. View Deal

Image Secretlab TITAN Evo: was $619 now $519 @ Secretlab

This gaming chair is one of the most expensive ones available, but it also proves to the best gaming chair altogether. The TITAN Evo model is Secretlab's freshest addition, having been released just earlier this year. It's available is an array of color options and materials, so hurry to grab yours, while the deal is still active! View Deal

Image AutoFull Pink: was $309 now $239 @ Amazon

Fans of the pink aesthetic will love AutoFull's gaming chair. Its sturdy ergonomic build made from high quality PU leather will turn your 6-hour gaming session into a breeze. The design features an added bunny ears crown to add that extra touch. It's even got a fluffy bunny tail sewn into the back of the carcasse. This deal takes 13% off the original price, saving you $40. Plus, make sure to check the on-screen digital coupon (located below the price) to drop the price to $239.99. View Deal

Image GTRACING gaming chair: was $169 now $94 @ Amazon

This is by far the best Black Friday gaming chair deal, saving you a whole 41% ($70 in total). GTRACINH's gaming chair makes for a perfect option for those looking for a cheaper alternative. This chair offers superb lumbar support, thanks to its ergonomic design. It also comes in a variety of color options, though unfortunately, the deal only applies to the red & black option. Click the on-screen digital coupon to save an extra 5% and drop the price to $94.99. View Deal

Image Homall gaming chair: was $149 now $85 @ Amazon

This Black Friday gaming chair deal takes a generous 40% off the original price, making Homall's gaming chair one of the cheapest options on the market. But its less expensive price tag doesn't mean it compromises on quality by any means. You'll get the lumbar support and an adjustable 360 degree swivel as well as the adjustable seat height. Keep in mind though, that the deal only applies to the white color option. Click the on-screen digital coupon to save an extra 5% and drop the price to $85.49. View Deal

Image Anda Seat T PRO 2: was $499 now $349 @ Amazon

This is one of lowest prices we've seen for the Anda Seat's T PRO 2 model. Rivalling Secretlab's Titan, this ergonomic gaming chair features an all-fabric material, 4D adjustable PU armrest, outstanding lumbar support and a 360 degree swivel. The deal applies to both the Blue and Grey color options, though the latter seems to be temporarily out of stock. Click the on-screen digital coupon to save an extra $120 and drop the price to $349.99. View Deal

Black Friday gaming chair deals: What to expect

Even though we've seen a handful of gaming chair deals go live already, there's a good chance that more will follow as we get closer to the day. Judging by last year's sales, we have a pretty good idea as to what to expect for Black Friday 2021. This year, the big day arrives on November 26, meaning there's still a few weeks left.

First and foremost we're expecting more gaming chairs that are usually priced at $150-$200 to get massive 40-50% discounts. This is due to the fact that this is the most popular price range, so prepare to see epic savings on major retailers from the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more.

More importantly, we're anticipating that more premium gaming chairs from Secretlab and Anda Seat are bound to get slightly more impressive discounts, but of course, we won't know for sure until the day comes. However, you're most likely to see these discounts go live on the companies' respective websites, as opposed to the cheaper models that can be easily spotted on Amazon.

Regardless, we're less than a month away, meaning more deals are bound to surface in due course. Be sure to bookmark this URL for the latest active discounts.