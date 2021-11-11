The best Black Friday Adidas deals to shop right now

The right gym kit can make all the difference to your training, so upgrade your workout gear with the best Black Friday Adidas deals.

A supportive pair of leggings can help you power through your final reps on a day when you don’t feel like training, while a sweat-wicking running top can help keep you cool and dry in the final miles of your marathon.

And if you’ve been waiting until Black Friday to upgrade your workout gear, we’ve got good news. This year, retailers have started dropping their Black Friday deals early, and Adidas is no exception. So read on for our selection of the best Black Friday Adidas deals and don't forget to bookmark this page and check back regularly as the big day approaches.

Best early Black Friday Adidas deals

Adidas Ultraboost 21: was $180 now $78.17 @ Amazon Adidas Ultraboost 21: was $180 now $78.17 @ Amazon

The Ultraboost 21 is Adidas' newest Ultraboost, so it's surprising to see it on such a good discount. It's another brilliant do-everything shoe — the bouncy Boost foam is extremely comfortable and plush underfoot on easy runs, but is reactive enough to also cope with faster sessions. Pricing will vary based on size.

Adidas Women's Tiro 19 Training Pants: was $45, now $26.60 @ Amazon Adidas Women's Tiro 19 Training Pants: was $45, now $26.60 @ Amazon

These training pants are super lightweight and comfortable for the gym and workout classes. They have an elasticated waistband, pockets for your essentials, and a slim fit that allows the training pants to move with you as you power through your workout.

Adidas Men's Grand Court Se Tennis Shoe: was $65, now $45.36 Adidas Men's Grand Court Se Tennis Shoe: was $65, now $45.36

These Adidas sneakers won't power you through a workout, but they will look cool with jeans and a tee on the weekend. They come in a number of different colors to suit every style.

Best Black Friday Adidas deals — what to expect

Adidas is one of the most popular sports brands on the planet, with a range that includes some of the best running shoes, sports bras, and workout kit, as well as popular athleisure wear and football kit. Famous for their three stripes, Adidas is a leader in producing more sustainable kit, with the brand launching its Parley Collection, where the products are made from 75% marine trash from the oceans.

Adidas kit also powers some of the best athletes in the world. Recently, the winners of the Boston Marathon and the New York City Marathon were all running in Adidas running shoes.

We can expect a number of discounts across both the Adidas website and other retailers this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It’s likely that the sales will be across Adidas running shoes, running kit, and athleisure wear.

In terms of Adidas running shoes, it’s likely that we will see discounts on newer shoes, as well as older models. Amazon has already cut the price of the Adidas Ultraboost 21 to $79 in an early Black Friday sale, and we can expect other retailers to do the same, as they clear out stock, ready for the new shoe releases in 2022.

Will Adidas have a Black Friday sale?

It’s highly likely, yes. In the past few years, Adidas has had a site-wide sale across Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which includes most of their most popular styles, including current stock. It is worth noting, however, that some models are likely to be left out of the sale. This is likely to include running shoes such as the Adios Adizero Pro 2, which are Adidas’ premium carbon-fiber race day running shoes.