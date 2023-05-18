Best Streaming Day device deals 2023 — save on Roku, Fire TV and more

National Streaming Day kicks off on May 20. But leave it to retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart to jump start the faux holiday with a wide selection of deals on some of the best streaming devices we've tested.

So, whether you want to upgrade the streaming smarts on your TV or simply buy a new TV, you don't need to break the bank with these Streaming Day deals. Currently, there are plenty of deals on Fire TVs, Roku devices/TVs, and there's even a killer deal on the Apple TV 4K. We'll keep our eyes out for any Chromecast sales, as those have yet to pop up.

Streaming Day deals — devices

Roku Express: was $29 now $24 @ Amazon

The Roku Express (2022) is the Roku you buy if you don't need 4K support. In our Roku Express 2022 review, we were impressed with it fast app download and load times, but keep in mind it took nearly 14 seconds for it to load Apple TV Plus.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

The latest version of Roku's popular streaming stick is our pick for the best streaming device you can buy, and that was before it dropped to a new low price. The Roku 4K offers access to all the streaming services you need via a clean interface. Plus, Dolby Vision ensures solid picture quality to a strong standard, and the new long-range Wi-Fi receiver helps you ditch buffering issues.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

For 4K resolution, HDR color palettes, and speedy navigation, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the streamer to get. You can stream videos, listen to music, interact with Alexa and play games for just $39. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review, we said it does great job balancing functionality, price, and performance.

Apple TV 4K (2021): was $179 now $129 @ Amazon

The previous-gen Apple TV supports high-frame rate HDR streaming as well as support for multiple users. It also packs Apple's A12 Bionic chip for better performance. In our Apple TV 4K 2021 review, we said it's the new remote which we like the most. It retains touch and gestures, but adds actual buttons as well as an intuitive jog wheel that recalls the old iPods of yore.

Streaming Day deals — Smart TVs

Smart TV sale: smart TVs from $79 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $79. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 720p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon.

Insignia 43" 4K Fire TV: was $299 now $189 @ Amazon

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.

Hisense 58" 4K Roku TV: was $338 now $268 @ Walmart

The Hisense R6 series includes HDR support, 4K resolution, and Roku's excellent operating system. At its current sale price, it's one of the cheapest 58-inch 4K TVs we've seen all year. It features Dolby Vision/HDR 10 support, a low-lag gaming mode, and DTS Studio Sound.

Hisense 55" QLED 4K Roku TV: was $429 now $379 @ Best Buy

The Hisense U6GR uses QLED technology coupled with full array local dimming to offer sharper colors, brightness, and contrast than traditional TVs. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, Alexa/Siri/Google Assistant compatibility, and four HDMI ports (including one HDMI 2.1 port).

TCL 75" 4K Roku TV: was $619 now $569 @ Best Buy

Get the most screen real estate for your dollar with the TCL 75-inch 4-Series Roku TV. It offers HDR support, Siri/Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility, and four HDMI ports. It also comes with Roku's smart platform, which is our favorite for streaming shows from Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and more.