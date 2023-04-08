Best Easter weekend sales — 65-inch 4K TV for $298, appliances from $89

Put down that chocolate bunny. Easter weekend is here and there are plenty of Easter sales that merit your attention. While Easter Sunday isn't on par with Memorial Day, it's still a great time to look for bargains, especially now that retailers are scrambling for your dollar.

I've been covering retail holidays for over a decade and generally speaking, the best Easter sales tend to discount home goods, small appliances, bedding, and spring apparel. However, this year I'm seeing more deals on electronics. Verizon, for instance, is offering a wide range of 5G smartphones for free. (With the usual requirements, naturally). Meanwhile, Walmart has big-screen 65-inch 4K TVs on sale from $298.

If you're looking for a good bargain, below you'll find the best sitewide Easter sales along with 10-handpicked deals I recommend.

10 best Easter weekend deals

(opens in new tab) Easter flowers: deals from $34 @ 1-800-Flowers (opens in new tab)

From sweets to flowers, 1-800-Flowers has a wide array of arrangements ready to ship for the holiday. Pictured is the Easter Blessing Lily for $39 (opens in new tab). It includes large white, trumpet-shaped blooms with a whitewashed planter.

(opens in new tab) Ninja Coffee Maker (CE250): was $69 now $58 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Compact and easy to use, the Ninja CE250 Coffee Machine is a no-fuss, 12-cup coffee brewer with a removable 60-ounce water reservoir and adjustable warming plate that can keep your coffee hot for up to 4 hours. The machine lets you pick from classic or rich brew settings and it can also be programmed up to 24 hours in advance. I've been using this machine for the past few months and recommend it to all coffee lovers looking to save money, but who still want a strong cup of joe.

(opens in new tab) Spring cleaning sale: deals from $89 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Spring cleaning season is here and Walmart wants to make your house chores easier with a massive sale on vacuum cleaners. The sale includes brands like Bissell, Dyson and Shark. Multiple robot vacs are also included in the sale with prices from $89. Pictured is the Bissell Spot Clean Pro on sale for $89 (opens in new tab) (was $119).

(opens in new tab) Spring Black Friday sale: deals from $149 @ Overstock (opens in new tab)

Overstock is holding a "Spring Black Friday" sale with deep discounts on a wide variety of home goods. The biggest discounts, however, can be found on outdoor furniture which is on sale from $149. This set of two Adirondack Chairs is on sale from $243 (opens in new tab) (was $311).

(opens in new tab) Onn 65" 4K Roku TV: was $368 now $298 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Not everyone needs — or can afford — a premium TV. If you want a big-screen 4K TV, but don't have a lot to spend, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better deal than this. It features HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, Apple AirPlay/HomeKit/Google Assistant compatibility and a voice remote. Plus, this set uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV and more.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 8 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Lowest price! The Apple Watch 8 sports a new skin temperature sensor to monitor sleep tracking and cycle tracking. It also comes with new advanced safety features like Crash Detection, which can sense when you've been in a car crash. I used my Apple Watch 8 for just about everything and especially love its always-on display. In our Apple Watch 8 review, we called it the best smartwatch hands down. Best Buy offers the same price (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Nectar: was $599 now $359 @ Nectar (opens in new tab)

Our favorite value mattress is on sale. In our Nectar mattress review, we called the Editor's Choice mattress a tremendous value for the money. We found it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. As part of its current sale — you can get the twin mattress for $359 (was $599) or the queen for $699 (was $1,049). Note: If you prefer a hybrid, I've been sleeping on the Nectar Premier Hybrid (on sale from $899) (opens in new tab) for the past week and love the extra firmness/support it offers.

(opens in new tab) Roku TV 65" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $799 now $649 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Editor's Choice Roku Plus Series TV is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color and excellent sound at an affordable price. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while this Roku TV is reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.

(opens in new tab) 5G smartphone sale: free w/ unlimited @ Verizon (opens in new tab)

Verizon isn't know for its Easter deals, but this year the carrier is offering an epic deal on select 5G smartphones. For a limited time, you can get a 5G phone for free when you open a new line or with eligible 5G data plans. (No trade-in is required). Eligible phones include the iPhone 13, Pixel 7, Moto G Pure, and more.