Best Buy's Pixel 7a deals knocks $50 off and includes a $50 gift card

From AT&T to Verizon, we're seeing an influx of Pixel 7a deals today. However, most carrier deals will require that you open a new line or trade-in an old device. If you want the phone by itself, Best Buy is offering a pretty sweet deal.

For a limited time, you can get the Google Pixel 7a for just $449 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That's $50 off its full price. Additionally, you'll get a free $50 Best Buy gift card (opens in new tab) with your purchase. To get this deal, you must purchase your phone and activate it during the checkout process.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7a: was $499 now $449 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Free $50 gift card! Best Buy is knocking $50 off all Pixel 7a purchases. (You'll need to activate your phone during checkout to get this deal). Additionally, you'll get a free $50 Best Buy gift card for with your phone purchase. The phone features a 6.1-inch OLED (2400 x 1080) 90Hz display, Tensor G2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a

64MP (f/1.89) main camera lens, 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, and a 13MP (f/2.2) front camera. In our Google Pixel 7a review, we said Google's new phone offers the most premium features out of any budget phone for your money.

Key features: 6.1-inch OLED (2400 x 1080) 90Hz display, Tensor G2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB storage

Rear cameras: 64MP (f/1.85) main; 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide

Front camera: 13MP (f/2.2)

Product launch: May 10, 2023

Price history: The Pixel 7a just came out, but there are already multiple deals available. Most carrier deals require that you open a new line, trade-in an old phone, or sign up for unlimited to get the phone. However, Best Buy is taking $50 off the phone and throwing in a free $50 Best Buy gift card — as long as you activate the phone during the checkout process. (Amazon offers a somewhat similar deal, but they're not discounting the phone like Best Buy).

Price comparison: Amazon: $499 w/ $50 GC unlocked (opens in new tab) | Verizon: free w/ new line + unlimited (opens in new tab) | AT&T: $2/month w/ unlimited (opens in new tab) | Mint Mobile: $100 off + 6 free months of data (opens in new tab) | Google Store: free Pixel Buds + Case-Mate Case (opens in new tab)

Reviews consensus: The Pixel 7a is one of the best cheap phones you can buy right now. While we think the Samsung Galaxy A54 slightly edges it out, there are plenty of things to love about the Pixel 7a. In our Google Pixel 7a review, we said Google's new phone practically matches the pricier Pixel 7 feature for feature.

Toms Guide: ★★★★☆ | TechRadar: ★★★☆☆

Buying guides: Best Android phones, best cheap phones

Buy it if: You want an Android phone with premium features and performance, but only have a small budget to spend.

Don't buy it if: If you want a telephoto lens, which only the Pixel 7 Pro offers or is you prefer the Galaxy A54's 120Hz refresh rate and vastly improved cameras. Additionally, you may want to pass on the Pixel 7a if you're curious about the Google Pixel 8, which will likely make its debut this fall.