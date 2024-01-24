Best Buy's Galaxy S24 preorders include up to a $150 gift card — how to get yours

The Galaxy S24 Ultra could very well be one of the best phones of 2024. It's already earned a spot on our best phone battery life list, thanks to its epic 16:45 battery life. If its $1,299 price tag is making you hesitate, Best Buy is offering some sweet freebies.

For a limited time, you can get the Galaxy S24 Ultra on sale for $1,299 at Best Buy. Plus, you'll also get a $150 Best Buy gift card and free storage upgrade to 512GB. That's one of the best Galaxy S24 preorders we've seen. Additionally, if you have a phone to trade in, you can knock up to $870 off your total cost.

Galaxy S24 Ultra: was $1,419 now $1,299 @ Best Buy

Free $150 credit + storage upgrade! The Galaxy S24 Ultra could easily be one of the best phones of the year. It features a 6.8-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. On the camera front, you get a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP (5x telephoto), and 10MP (3x telephoto). You also get a 12MP front camera. In addition to a storage upgrade (512GB), you'll also get a free $150 Best Buy gift card.

Galaxy S24 Plus: was $1,119 now $999 @ Best Buy

Free $100 gift card + storage upgrade! Best Buy is offering the 512GB Galaxy S24 Plus for the price of the 256GB model. It features a 6.7-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. On the camera front, you get 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom) rear lenses and a 12MP front camera. Plus, you'll get a $100 Best Buy gift card with your purchase.

Galaxy S24: for was $859 now $799 @ Best Buy

Free $50 gift card + storage upgrade! The base Galaxy S24 comes with a free $50 Best Buy gift card. You also get a free storage bump to 256GB. It features a 6.2-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. On the camera front, you get 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom) rear lenses and a 12MP front camera.

If you want the best phone in Samsung's lineup, you'll want the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Not only does it have the largest screen and best battery life, but it also comes with the comes with the S Pen stylus. (It's the only model in Samsung's new lineup to support the pen). It also sports a 6.8-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Camera-wise, you get a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP (5x telephoto), and 10MP (3x telephoto). You also get a 12MP front camera.

In our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra hands-on review, we said it packs a ton of AI features, such as Circle to Search, Live Translate, and Chat Assist. You also get lots of Generative AI photo editing tools. Design changes include a stronger titanium build, flat/brighter display, and the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip.

If you want the cheapest phone in Samsung's lineup, you'll want the Galaxy S24. In our Galaxy S24 hands-on review, we said it offers a bagful of new and enhanced tools alongside some small, but welcome screen and battery upgrades. We especially liked its AI-powered tools for productivity, photography, and entertainment.

Still not sure which phone to get? Check out our Samsung Galaxy S24 vs S24 Plus vs S24 Ultra for a side-by-side comparison.